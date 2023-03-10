Corporate Access To Capital Is Seizing Up

Mar. 19, 2023 10:33 AM ETHGBL1 Comment
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
7.83K Followers

Summary

  • We have just left an era of easy access to capital resulting in rampant speculation and excess investment.
  • The pendulum is swinging the other way and corporate access to capital is seizing up especially for weaker companies.
  • Capital is harder to get and/or more expensive from IPOs, bank lending, bonds, venture capital, private equity and the government.
  • How this plays out and what to do as an investor is discussed.

Fragile Economy

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Capital is at the heart of capitalism. Corporations need capital to grow, buy other companies, buy fixed assets, fund liabilities, innovate and fund research and development. When capital becomes hard to come by, it has a major impact on the economy and

IPO trend by year

Wolfstreet.com

Bank lending standards trend

Federal Reserve, Haver, Nomura

10 year Treasury yield trend

Wolfstreet.com

Fed Funds rate trend

MoneyCafe.com

Spread between junk and Treasuries

Janus Henderson

Recent returns of SPACs and IPOs

mergersandinquisitions.com

This article was written by

Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
7.83K Followers
Tipranks.com currently has me ranked in the top 2% of all Seeking Alpha and similar sites writers.  I was the Credit Manager for a mid-sized publicly traded bank and retired early in 2013. Despite never working in the industry, I took and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. I usually only write about companies that are my best ideas and I have a position in. I traditionally have invested in and written about small and micro cap deep value stocks. As an investor you can get an edge in researching and talking to management of small and micro cap companies that have little or no analyst coverage. About 50-75% of my portfolio are deep value stocks, primarily microcaps. That is historically where I have had the best returns.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HGBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.