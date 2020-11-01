Better High-Yield Midstream Buy: Plains Or ONEOK?

Mar. 20, 2023 8:00 AM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE), PAA, PAGP5 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Plains and ONEOK are two high-yield midstream businesses.
  • Both boast investment-grade credit ratings.
  • We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is a better buy right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Both Plains (NASDAQ:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAGP) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are high-yield investment grade midstream businesses.

OKE has dramatically outperformed PAA over the time period that both have been publicly traded:

Chart
Data by YCharts

Furthermore, OKE has not cut its dividend in over

Chart
Data by YCharts

SAVE $251 BY SIGNING UP TODAY!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha's #1 community of high-yield investors at just $148 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2 Weeks. If you don't like it, we won't charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

(Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
12.43K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.