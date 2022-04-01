demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

The demand for broadband infrastructure has been strong in 2022 and is predicted to continue in 2023. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is well-positioned to enter the new year with a growing tier 1 customer base and leading technologies for both cable access and video streaming. HLIT is well-positioned for sustainable double-digit revenue growth, driven by the global broadband infrastructure investment cycle and the company's contracts reaching the deployment phase. The company’s gross margins are expected to expand further with its increased cloud-based SaaS offerings, expanding video pipeline, and growing traction for its CableOS solution. My price target of $19.6 for December 2023 suggests that there is approximately 56% potential upside from current levels.

Harmonic is a leading provider of video processing, video delivery software, production playout services, and solutions that enable customers to deliver broadcast and OTT services to consumer devices. Harmonic also provides cable access solutions for cable operators to create efficient network solutions for deploying high-speed internet, data, and video services for consumers. Harmonic operates through two primary segments: Video, which includes software and hardware video appliances and SaaS platforms to customers, including service providers, cable operators, satellite operators, media and broadcasting companies (including streaming companies), and Cable Access, which primarily includes CableOS software solution for cable MSOs globally.

Harmonic is well-positioned to continue growing at a sustainable double-digit rate

Harmonic’s programmable and software-centric solutions have seen rapid traction in the cable access infrastructure market. The company has been able to establish a favorable footprint, particularly within a few very large customers (i.e. Comcast). Harmonic has been successful during the recent vCCAP technology transition by being early to market with its software-based cable access solution, CableOS. As of Nov’22, Harmonic’s CableOS is actively serving over 10M cable modems and has commercially deployed with 77 cable operators.

Spurred by pandemic WFH requirements, national policy shifts in the US and Europe, and global Huawei displacement, I anticipate a multi-year cycle of surging global broadband infrastructure investment. HLIT stands to improve its leading position in next-gen cable access as its contracts reach deployment phase. I expect Harmonic’s revenue growth to continue to grow at a sustainable double-digit pace heading into FY23 led by the ramp in deployments of both distributed architecture node equipment as well as software platforms to enable the implementation of virtual solutions. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s combined total backlog and deferred revenue amounted to $457.1 million. This sizeable amount of backlog and deferred revenue is a testament to the high level of demand from the company’s major broadband customers, as well as expanding video SaaS commitments.

Capital spending by U.S. telcos has been increasing at a double-digit rate over the past five years. Capex is anticipated to increase around 13%-15% due to the deployment of spectrum licenses acquired in recent auctions, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) builds. Verizon plans to invest $10 billion till 2024 to expand its C-band licenses, while AT&T will increase its annual spending by $6 billion from 2022 onwards, which will include deploying fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and spectrum builds. Apart from AT&T, the U.S. wireline operators are all actively deploying FTTH throughout their coverage areas.

SaaS transformation will lead to higher margins and support growth

HLIT benefited from surging broadband demand in 2022, and I believe the company is well positioned in 2023 given the growth in its tier 1 customer base and industry-leading technologies for both cable and video streaming. HLIT’s Video business, in which it provides video production and delivery solutions to broadcasters and service providers, still comprises a significant portion of its total revenue.

The company is historically best known for its video transcoding products but now offers a complete “lens to lens” video solution, including production & playout, and multiscreen delivery—an important differentiator from many of its more narrowly focused competitors. As the industry has transitioned from primarily bundled, linear video delivery towards over-the-top (OTT), the company’s Video portfolio has successfully evolved to serve this trend, as evidenced by HLIT’s rapid growth in OTT channels.

I believe HLIT offers an industry-best video streaming platform, specifically focused on sports, which will further benefit from the shift away from linear cable TC to DTC streaming. HLIT is seeing softer demand from its satellite transport customers after the 5G spectrum migration but has been offset by strong live-streaming. I expect HLIT to ramp up investments in its live-streaming platform and increase its market share.

Concurrent with the shift towards OTT, the company has been transitioning its video products from proprietary hardware-based solutions towards software-based solutions and a SaaS delivery model. This transition to software/SaaS, combined with a broader decline in spending on traditional video gear, has resulted in a flat to slightly down trajectory for the company’s Video business, but also an improving mix of software/SaaS, which should drive a more stable and higher margin business over time. SaaS remains a small but growing portion of the company’s business, accounting for about 6% of total revenue in Q4-2022.

Harmonic’s gross margin has historically been around 50%, but I believe there is ample room for further expansion due to the company’s increased cloud-based SaaS offerings, expanding Video pipeline, and growing traction for its CableOS solution. I believe the company’s goal to achieve 60% gross margins is attainable, and it could experience material expansion if the cadence of next generation technology deployments increases markedly. Longer-term, I expect the mix of recurring software to continue to increase and for margins to continue to improve gradually in HLIT’s Video business.

I expect the SaaS transformation in the video segment to continue to power revenue growth in the video segment. The growth in the Cable Access segment is expected to be led by the leverage that Harmonic has in its leadership position of the migration to DAA architectures. In terms of gross margins, I expect a steady increase in the medium term with improving software and recurring revenue mix. I believe that the most severe impacts of the supply chain disruptions have passed, prompting some customers to reduce their orders and bring purchase lead times back to normal levels. The company has entered the year with robust demand, exceptional technology, and competitive advantage, instilling confidence in its capability to execute the multi-year growth strategy.

The long-term average P/E multiple for HLIT has been approximately 22x, and the shares are trading at a modest premium on the next twelve months' earnings estimates. However, I expect the company's growth, including upside to consensus earnings to be a potential catalyst for multiple expansion in the near-term. My Dec-23 price target of $19.6 is based on valuing the company’s normalized earnings at a modestly cyclical multiple, given the reliance on customer spending that tends to be cyclical around capacity upgrades outside of technology shifts. I use a forward PE multiple of 20x applied to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98 for 2024 to derive my price target. The peer group includes companies such as Cisco (CSCO), ADTRAN (ADTN), and Calix (CALX).

In the coming years leading up to 2025, Harmonic and the cable equipment sector are expected to approach a stage of maturity with normalized operating margins. At this point, the company is likely to be valued at a moderately cyclical multiple due to its reliance on customer spending, which tends to be cyclical around capacity upgrades, barring any significant technological shifts.

The transition to virtualized solutions and distributed access architecture (DAA) by cable operators globally could be slower than expected, resulting in reduced capex in 2019. The deployment of new architecture is complex and could pose a headwind for the industry in the near term. Furthermore, Harmonic's CableOS solution, which has secured wins at several Tier-1 customers, including Comcast, involves deployment over several years. Any issues encountered in scaling the solution at customer network architectures could limit the growth outlook for the company, as is typical in new technology deployments.

HLIT has penetrated only a fraction of the overall market, and I believe it has an attractive roadmap ahead, not only with new customers but also expanding within its existing customer base. The competitive environment for HLIT’s customers is very active to severe worldwide, not just the US, which I believe will help catalyze the move towards adopting next gen architectures. I have assigned a Buy rating to HLIT stock and remain bullish on the company in long-term due to several reasons. Firstly, HLIT has a strong market position in virtualization solutions through its product CableOS and has already won big customers like Comcast. It has also successfully implemented live commercial solutions for DAA architectures. Secondly, as the cable equipment transitions to DAA architectures, there is expected to be a high demand for equipment that can support distributed and virtual architectures. Moreover, the increase in software and SaaS revenue is expected to lead to better margins and earnings for HLIT. My Dec-23 price target of $19.6 is derived from a forward PE multiple assumption of 20x applied to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98 for 2024.