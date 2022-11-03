Spotify: Great Business But Poorly Managed

Mar. 19, 2023 8:22 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
8 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify is the music and podcast industry leader with a solid upside potential from audiobooks if growth plans are executed well.
  • The company is run extremely inefficiently, and there is no indication of change; thus, Spotify will likely remain a low-margin business.
  • In my view, Spotify is a sell for a long-term fundamental investor. While there is a clear upside potential, the risks are too high.
Music, relax and woman on a chair for peace, calm and happiness in the living room of her house. Face of a young girl sleeping with audio, radio or podcast in her headphones in the lounge of her home

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a great business trading at a market capitalization of $24 billion or a price-to-sales ratio of 1.9. With almost 500 million monthly active users and over 200 million paying customers, Spotify is the music and podcast industry leader, and

This article was written by

Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
8 Followers
I am market analyst in real estate investing company and writing stock analyses on my free time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.