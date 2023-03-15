Amyris: Abysmal Quarter, Weak Outlook, Insufficient Capital - Sell

Mar. 19, 2023 9:34 PM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)4 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.44K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, Amyris reported another set of abysmal quarterly results, with revenues missing consensus expectations by a mile and GAAP gross margin deteriorating to new multi-year lows.
  • Sequential cash burn reduction was mostly a result of ballooning accounts payable balances. For the full year, negative free cash flow amounted to $650 million.
  • Annual cash usage is likely to exceed $350 million this year, substantially above management's most recent projections of between $150 million and $200 million.
  • Management expects to raise substantial amounts of cash from the sale of non-core consumer brands and the contribution of ingredient manufacturing assets to a new joint venture but investors should take these projections with a huge grain of salt, particularly in the current market environment.
  • Given the likely requirement to raise more capital over the course of this year, investors should continue to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.
Flow Into Fashion Week Hosted By Delilah Belle Hamlin With Biossance & Alo Yoga

Craig Barritt

Note:

I have covered Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, cash-strapped specialty renewable products developer Amyris reported another set of abysmal quarterly results with revenues

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.44K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.