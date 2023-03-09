Revisit SilverBow Resources After Rights Resolution Expires

Mar. 19, 2023 11:17 PM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)
Summary

  • SilverBow Resources is a $471 million market cap Eagle Ford natural gas and oil company, down from a $770 million market cap in mid-November, 2022.
  • SilverBow does not pay a dividend nor does it offer a share buyback program.
  • Net-zero activist investor Kimmeridge Energy owns a significant position in the company’s equity, apparently for implementing a takeover. SilverBow adopted a poison pill defense, leading to a standoff for now.
Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

Global concerns (see Macro below) are swamping the market; however, with the downturn, it is worth determining what stocks might be value buys. This latter is affected by an investor’s overall contextual view of future interest rate moves and the likelihood of recession or

map of SBOW acquired acreage

dry shale production

SBOW Reserves by Area

Map of Eagle Ford Shale

Chart
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, DVN, EOG, ESTE, CHK, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

