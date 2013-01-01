Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has emerged as the leading brand in Latin America, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 90, one of the highest in the world for a consumer company, let alone in financial services. Despite having 61 million customers, NU has managed to keep its cost to serve 85% lower than incumbents, making it highly competitive on price. The company's scale benefits are complemented by best-in-class unit economics, which continue to compound at scale, leading to a more than 30x LTV/CAC ratio. NU has expanded beyond Brazil to Mexico and Colombia, and anyone in these countries with a smartphone can become a customer.

With 600 million people in Latin America, the market cap of financial services incumbents is over $1.0 trillion, yet banking and credit card penetration rates are among the lowest in the world. NU is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this untapped market, given its impressive growth, market position, and efficient cost structure.

Business Overview

Nubank is a digital bank that provides a wide range of financial products and services to its customers. Founded in Brazil in 2013, the company's initial focus was on capturing the highly profitable banking sector in Brazil, as measured by ROE, through its retail credit card product with a mobile-first experience. Since then, Nubank has expanded its product offerings to include spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and insurance, providing a full suite of banking products to its customers (Source: Nu Holdings Form F-1).

At its core, Nubank is all about using technology to create a seamless and customer-friendly banking experience. The company's digital platform allows customers to manage their finances entirely online, from opening an account to applying for a loan or insurance policy. Its app is user-friendly and intuitive, offering features such as real-time spending notifications, bill tracking, and personal financial management tools.

Nubank's core offering is its no-fee credit card, which has gained tremendous popularity among consumers who are tired of the high fees and hidden charges associated with traditional banks. The card is linked to an easy-to-use mobile app that allows customers to manage their finances on the go, check their account balances, and make payments or transfers.

In addition to credit cards, Nubank also offers personal loans that can be applied for and approved online in minutes, without the need for collateral or a cosigner. The loans have competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms, making them a popular choice for consumers looking for a quick and hassle-free way to get access to funds.

Nubank also provides insurance products, including life, health, and travel insurance, as well as savings accounts that offer high yields and no account fees. The company has recently expanded its offerings to include a digital investment platform that allows customers to invest in stocks and other securities.

The company generates revenue through a variety of channels. First, it earns interest on the loans and credit card balances it extends to customers. Second, it charges fees for certain services, such as late payments or cash withdrawals. Third, Nubank earns fees from merchants each time a customer uses their credit card to make a purchase. Fourth, the company earns income from its investment platform by charging a commission on trades and fees on managed portfolios.

One of the key advantages of Nubank's business model is its ability to operate at a lower cost than traditional banks. By leveraging technology and automation, the company can provide services more efficiently and with fewer staff, reducing overhead costs. This allows Nubank to offer its products and services at lower fees or no fees at all, which has helped to attract a loyal customer base and drive its rapid growth.

Nubank has two main ways of achieving customer growth: by deepening its penetration in existing markets and by expanding into new markets. Currently, Nubank has about 33% of the adult population in Brazil, with active customers representing 25.9%. However, in terms of credit card balances, personal loans, deposits, and investment accounts, Nubank has only 7%, 3.7%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively. This suggests that there is significant room for growth in these areas.

Nubank recently launched in Mexico and Colombia, and after just two years in Mexico, it is already outperforming Brazil in every metric, including a net promoter score of 95+. The low credit card penetration rate of just 12% in Mexico, compared to 35% in Brazil, has created a higher level of consumer pain, which has led to a better product market fit and a virtuous cycle around customer acquisition cost (CAC). In fact, Nubank has surpassed 2 million customers in Mexico and is the number one issuer of new cards in the country. In Colombia, Nubank is earlier in its journey, but it still grew 85% QoQ, with 200K customers and a waitlist of 1.0M+ people. However, Nubank has only 2.2% of the adult population in Mexico (with active customers representing 1.9%), while its credit card represents only 1.1%, and personal loans are a rounding error. In Colombia, Nubank is even more underpenetrated, with only 0.5% of the adult population, 0.4% of credit cards, and 0% of the personal loan market (Source: Nu Holdings Form F-1).

Nubank also emphasizes SMEs with a core account product and offers products such as payment acceptance and credit cards. With its current market penetration, Nubank can generate attractive above-market returns in Brazil alone. However, success in Mexico and/or Colombia could enable Nubank to become a 100M+ financial service company with best-in-class unit economics.

In terms of the average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), Nubank's monthly ARPAC grew by $8.2 ($98.4/year) in Q4 2022. However, looking at the "mature cohorts" defined as 3+ years, the monthly ARPAC is already at $19/month ($228 per year). Customers who utilize 3+ products (credit card, NUAccount, and personal loans) have a monthly ARPAC of $35-$40 ($420-$480 per year), leading to a >30x+ LTV/CAC (Source: Nu Holdings Form F-1).

Nu Holdings Investor Presentation

Valuation

Valuing a fast-growing fintech like Nubank can be challenging, but there are several metrics that investors can use to assess its potential. One of the most important is Average Revenue Per Account (ARPAC), which measures how much revenue the company generates from each active customer. Nubank's ARPAC has been steadily increasing, and the company has set a target of reaching $150 by 2025.

Nu Holdings Investor Presentation

Assuming Nubank can achieve this goal, along with its target of 95 million users and 22.5% operating income margins, the company could generate $3.2 billion of operating income and $2.5 billion of net income by 2025, which translates to an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. Based on these projections, Nubank would be trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 8.4x, despite growing EPS at a rate of 100%+ per annum.

However, given Nubank's potential for continued growth and expansion into new markets, it's possible that the market will assign a higher P/E multiple to the company in the future. If Nubank can execute on its plans, achieve profitability, and continue to grow at a rapid pace, it could command a P/E multiple of around 20x, which would value the company at around $11 per share.

Of course, there are risks to this valuation, such as increased competition in the fintech space or unforeseen regulatory challenges. However, Nubank's track record of innovation and customer-centric approach give investors reason to be optimistic about its future prospects. Overall, with a larger total addressable market (TAM) that includes SMEs and other geographic regions, Nubank's potential for growth and profitability is significant, making it an exciting company to watch in the years ahead.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nubank has rapidly grown its customer base and market share in Brazil's highly concentrated banking industry. With its user-friendly digital banking services and innovative products, Nubank has disrupted traditional banking models and captured a significant share of the market. The company's expansion into new markets, including Mexico and Colombia, is also showing promising results.

In terms of financials, Nubank has demonstrated impressive growth in ARPAC and a path to profitability. Its ability to generate attractive returns in Brazil alone, coupled with the potential for success in other markets and cross-selling of products, make it a promising investment opportunity.

Based on a valuation analysis, Nubank's current trading price presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the company's future growth potential. As NU stock continues to execute and grow, it could command a higher P/E multiple, potentially leading to significant returns for investors.

Overall, Nubank's disruptive approach to banking and impressive growth potential make it a company to watch in the fintech space.

Risks

Competition: As the fintech industry grows, Nubank may face increased competition from established banks and other fintech companies that offer similar digital banking products and services.

Regulatory changes: Nubank operates in highly regulated markets, and changes in regulations could negatively impact the company's operations and financial performance.

Economic conditions: Economic downturns could impact consumer behavior and lead to higher loan defaults, which could adversely affect Nubank's financials.