Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is one of the largest mining companies in the world, one that we've recommended before. The company has a $50 billion market capitalization although its share price has remained volatile as copper prices have fluctuated. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's unique and high-demand assets have the ability to generate strong shareholder returns.

Freeport-McMoRan 2022 Results

Freeport-McMoRan had strong 2022 results, which highlight its financial strength and the end of its transformation program started several years ago.

The company managed to grow its copper sales YoY by more than 10% to 4.2 million pounds. That also came with 30% growth in gold sales to 1.8 million ounces. The company managed to earn $5.1 billion in operating cash flow with $2.7 billion in capex excluding smelter, which is a 5% FCF yield. From that, shareholder returns were worth >4%.

It's worth noting that copper prices were volatile in 2022, especially going into the back half of the year.

Overall, as with the core of any investment, especially with fluctuating commodity prices, it's important to pay close attention to the company's FCF and ability to continue rewarding shareholder.

Copper Assets and Markets

Fundamentally, the company's primary operations are in the copper markets where it produces billions of pounds at several $ / pound.

As can be seen above, copper prices have been incredibly volatile, especially through 2022. Copper prices recovered substantially through the end of the year, however, recent concerns about banking have hurt the overall market. Prices are back to just over $3.9 / pound, which is still a level where the company is profitable, but of course there's additional risk.

However, long-term copper demand is expected to remain strong and the project pipeline is thin. Fueled by low-emission technology, copper demand is expected to grow almost 5% annualized until 2030. A lack of mines slows supply. The company has a 25+ year reserve life, well distributed across multiple geographies.

Molybdenum

Molybdenum as a metal is rapidly growing in demand from electric vehicles and supply remains limited.

The company had 2022 production of 85 million pounds (39% primary). The company has two primary mines located in Colorado and 3.5 billion pounds of reserves, or almost 40-years' worth of reserves. The company also has substantial bi-product production at a number of its other mines. The business has $375 million in operating cash flow that we expect to grow.

The company's strength as the world's largest molybdenum producer puts it in a prime position in production of another metal rapidly growing in important. The company's margins grew by more than $100 million through 2022-2023 and should the supply shortage cause molybdenum prices to continue to grow so too will the company's earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan Forecasts

The company's forecast is for continued substantial production.

The company's forecasts are for copper production and gold sales to remain roughly constant. However, the company is guiding for roughly 10% molybdenum sales growth which should add a few hundred $ million worth of revenue. These forecasts mean that the company's top line won't grow substantially and it'll be more dependent on market prices.

Primarily due to an increase in site production and delivery costs the company expects unit net cash costs to grow to $1.6 / pound for copper.

Shareholder Return Potential

The company's ability to continue driving returns is fundamentally based on copper market prices.

At $3.5 / pound copper the company's operating cash flow in 2024/2025 can be expected to average $6 billion / year. At $4.25 / pound it'll be closer to $9 billion but at current prices it'll be more like $7-7.5 billion. The company has ramped up its capital expenditures substantially to $3.4 billion with $1.0 billion discretionary.

That's $4 billion in annualized FCF or an 8% FCF yield. The yield is 10% not counting that discretionary cash flow which should help provide long-term growth to the company. It's also worth noting that at $5 / pound, historically high copper prices but possible given the shortages in the market, the company's post-capital yield grows to 16%.

The company has the low debt ($1.3 billion net debt) position and the FCF to drive continued shareholder returns. The company has arguably some competition from other large mining companies (such as BHP), however, none represent the same concentrated bet on a changing energy environment that Freeport-McMoRan does with its focus on both copper and molybdenum.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is commodity prices, especially if new major sources of supply are found for copper and molybdenum. The company is very profitable with copper prices at or above the current level. However, commodity prices are very susceptible in a recession, and can drop heavily in any time of weakness as seen in late-2022. That could cause share prices to drop substantially.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has a unique and strong portfolio of assets with a multi-decade reserve life. The company has continued to generate reasonable shareholder rewards, although its ramping up discretionary capital rewards. That could pose some risk to the market prices especially if there's a major downturn.

However, the assets that Freeport-McMoRan producers are in especially high demand. That's especially true with molybdenum and copper which are building blocks of a changing market environment. We expect the company will continue to grow and generate strong shareholder returns making it a valuable investment.

