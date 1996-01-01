Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The economic world around us is slowly falling apart. While this is probably a description which is a bit dramatic, I still believe it is true. The warning signs for the economy being in trouble are getting more and more and it is getting harder to ignore them (although many people seem to do a pretty good job to still ignore these warning signs and see us at the beginning of the next bull market). And considering these factors, the performance of Hermes and other luxury good companies is even more surprising and deserves a closer look.

I am rather bearish about the major luxury goods companies for quite some time. A few weeks ago, I published my last article about LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) with a “Sell” rating and in my last article about Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAF) – published in July 2021 – I also called the company expensive. And although the two companies continued to perform well and Bernard Arnault continues to be the richest man in the world, I am bearish about the major luxury goods companies – and will make the case for Hermes being overvalued in this article once again.

Strong Outperformance of Luxury Good Companies

When looking at the bad news and horrible performance of banking stocks in the last few weeks – especially regional banks which lost half of the market capitalization in the last few weeks – it is quite fascinating to see how well luxury stocks are preforming and how successful these stocks can defy the overall downtrend the market is in.

Data by YCharts

And while the S&P 500 was basically flat over the last six months, Hermes increased 50% in value. Even without context, this is an impressive performance, but it gets even more impressive when considering that Hermes was not cheap before (trading for already high valuation multiples) and when looking at the above-mentioned horrible performance of other sectors in the last few weeks.

Main Problem: Valuation

The main problem I see for Hermes – and other luxury goods companies like LVMH – is the extreme valuation and therefore let’s start by looking at the company’s valuation metrics. Right now, Hermes stock is trading for 56.55 times earnings and even without providing much context such a valuation multiple is too high. Even for a great business growing with a stable rate in the double-digits, such a P/E ratio is not justified. In comparison, the price-free-cash-flow ratio seems to be a little more reasonable, but 45.65 times free cash flow is still not acceptable.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the current valuation multiples to the 10-year average numbers, the P/E ratio (average was 44.64) as well as the P/FCF ratio (average was 40.41) are above the average and must be seen as rather expensive. Additionally, when comparing Hermes to some of its peers we can also see how much more expensive the stock is compared to companies like LVMH.

Data by YCharts

Annual Results

And Hermes clearly reported impressive results for fiscal 2022 and grew its top and bottom line with a high pace. But in my opinion such high valuation multiples are never justified and we seriously must question if Hermes can keep up the high growth rates it is reporting right now (we will get to this).

Nevertheless, Hermes reported impressive results and revenue increased from €8,982 million in fiscal 2021 to €11,602 million in fiscal 2022 – resulting in 29.2% year-over-year growth. In constant exchange rates, revenue still increased 23.4% YoY. Operating income increased even 33.1% year-over-year from €3,530 million in fiscal 2021 to €4,697 million in fiscal 2022. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased 37.7% from €23,30 in fiscal 2021 to €32.09 in fiscal 2022.

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

Additionally, Hermes also increased its adjusted free cash flow from €2,661 million in fiscal 2021 to €3,405 million in fiscal 2022 – an increase of 28.0% YoY. Operating margin also improved from 39.3% in fiscal 2021 to 40.5% in fiscal 2022 and net profit margin improved from 27.2% in fiscal 2021 to 29.0% in fiscal 2022.

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

And so far, we don’t see signs of growth slowing down with revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 still increasing 25.7% year-over-year.

Impressive Outperformance

And when looking at the results in the last two years, we see an exceptional outperformance for Hermes. This is visible when looking at the net income margin during the last ten years with fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 clearly standing out. And it also becomes obvious when looking at revenue and net income during the last ten years. While Hermes always grew with a stable pace, growth exploded in 2021 and 2022 and we truly must question if this is sustainable.

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

In my opinion, Hermes will not be able to repeat that performance during the next few years. I already asked the question if these growth rates are sustainable in my previous article about LVMH and wrote:

But despite all excitement about these high growth rates, we should not get carried away. When looking at longer timeframes we must realize that the growth rates in the last few years are rather an outlier – this is true for LVMH’s growth rates as well as the growth rates for the entire industry.

And I would argue in a similar way as I did for LVMH that the growth rates of the last two years are not sustainable, and we should not trade on such expectations. The same might be true for the entire luxury goods market. When looking at the annual luxury good sales since 1996, we see once again growth rates in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 standing out.

Bain & Company

Also in my last article about LVMH I mentioned the conditions in the last few years that contributed to these growth rates – an aspect that should be taken into account when making assumptions about the growth potential in the years to come:

We should also not forget what contributed to these high growth rates in the last few years – the same reason that led to extreme high asset prices (including extremely high stock prices): low interest rates and billions of dollars (and euros) pumped into the economy. These extreme amounts had to find its way and the money flows into different assets were visible by exploding prices for stocks, real estate as well as luxury goods.

When looking at the chart (M1) the extreme conditions become obvious, but the increasing federal funds rate, which is as high as it hasn’t been since 2007, is also indicating that these times might be over now.

FRED

And when looking at the expectations Bain & Company has for the years until 2030, we also see more realistic growth rates of 5% to 7% for the luxury goods sector.

Bain & Company

Hence, we should see the last two years for what they really were: an anomaly. And Hermes will most likely return to being a company still able to grow with a high pace, but not like in fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022.

Dividend

Hermes also increased the dividend with an aggressive pace in the last two years. For fiscal 2022, the company announced an annual dividend of €13.00 and compared to a dividend of €8.00 for fiscal 2021 this is an increase of 62.5% year-over-year. And compared to fiscal 2020, the dividend increased even 186% in that short time.

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

And I will not question if the dividend is safe. Hermes is paying out about 40% of its net income as dividend – a reasonable payout ratio for any business (especially one growing with a high pace). But it is worth noting that Hermes has currently a dividend yield of only 0.74% despite the aggressive dividend growth in the recent past – an indication that the stock might be too expensive.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned above that Hermes is trading for unreasonably high valuation multiples, and I will now back up my claim of Hermes being overvalued by determining an intrinsic value using a discount cash flow calculation. I also mentioned that Hermes will most likely not be able to repeat the impressive performance of the last two years, but when trying to be optimistic we can still look at growth rates of the last ten years (which includes the impressive performance of fiscal 2021 and 2022).

So, let’s be optimistic and take the free cash flow of fiscal 2022 as basis (€3,405 million) and assume 16% growth for the next ten years – similar to growth in the last ten years – followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. When using a 10% discount rate as well as 105.6 million outstanding shares, we get an intrinsic value of €1,629 for Hermes. Therefore, the stock would still be trading with an 8% premium when using these optimistic assumptions.

EPS CAGR Since 1990 Since 2000 Since 2010 16.70% 14.65% 18.96% Click to enlarge

And when looking at the growth rates in the last three decades, Hermes also grew with a CAGR of 16.70% since 1990 and hence we can make the case for Hermes being able to grow with a similar pace in the years to come. Nevertheless, I would be more cautious and not calculate with such high growth assumptions for several reasons. First, being a little cautious and calculating with lower growth rates than in the past is never a bad idea – especially as companies which are becoming more mature and generate more and more revenue have trouble to grow with a similar high pace as before. Second, with a recession looming on the horizon we should also not calculate with double-digit growth rates. Even though luxury goods have often proved to be rather recession-resilient, a little caution makes sense.

And when assuming free cash flow will stagnate one year – due to a recession for example – and grow only 14% until ten years from now (followed once again by 6% growth till perpetuity) we get an intrinsic value of only €1,247 and Hermes is clearly overvalued.

Did We Miss A Bargain?

When looking at the chart in the last few years, we can see Hermes declining pretty steep in 2022. Last year was certainly a difficult year for many companies (and stocks), but Hermes lost 49% of its previous value and briefly dipped below €1,000. In retrospect, I still would not call Hermes a bargain but in the early summer of 2022, Hermes probably was fairly valued. At that point, the stock was trading for about 34 times earnings as well as 26 times free cash flow – valuation multiples that are still not indicating a bargain but can be called somewhat reasonable for such a high-quality business.

Hermes Weekly Chart (TradingView)

Conclusion

Although we can make the case for Hermes being fairly valued, I would still assign Hermes a rare “Sell” rating, as the stock is trading for a huge premium when calculating with more cautious – and probably more realistic – assumptions. In my opinion, Hermes should drop at least below €1,000 again to become interesting as an investment and to get to price levels where I would start talking about a bargain and a great long-term investment.

Despite the “Sell” rating I would not short Hermes, but it might make sense for shareholders to trim positions. Hermes is a high-quality business with a wide economic moat around its business and betting against the business (by shorting) just based on high valuation multiples is dangerous. The market can stay irrational for a long time!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.