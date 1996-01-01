Hermes: More Expensive Than Its Peers And Definitely No Bargain

Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • With the top line increasing 29% and earnings per share increasing 38%, Hermes reported great results for fiscal 2022.
  • Hermes will not be able to repeat the performance of the last two years and Bain & Company is only expecting mid-single digit growth rates.
  • In my opinion the stock is still trading for a premium and not a great investment at this point.

Fassade des Hermes Schaufensters

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The economic world around us is slowly falling apart. While this is probably a description which is a bit dramatic, I still believe it is true. The warning signs for the economy being in trouble are

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hermes reported high growth rates for fiscal 2022

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

Hermes reported a net income margin of 29.0% - much higher than in the past years

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

Hermes: Sales and net income in the last 10 years

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

Luxury Good sales grew with a solid pace in the last few decades

Bain & Company

M1 and Federal Funds Rate in the last decades

FRED

Bain & Company is expecting mid-single digit growth for the luxury goods

Bain & Company

Hermes increased the dividend 63% compared to the previous year

Hermes Q4/22 Investor Presentation

Hermes Weekly Chart

Hermes Weekly Chart (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

