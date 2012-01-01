Theta Network: Decentralized Video Streaming Is Coming

Mar. 20, 2023 12:49 AM ETTheta USD (THETA-USD)GOOGL, GOOG
The Freedonia Cooperative profile picture
The Freedonia Cooperative
Marketplace

Summary

  • Theta is tackling the challenge of creating a decentralized video network to create, stream, and consume online video.
  • They're in a competitive race to create a decentralized alternative to YouTube and Twitch.
  • Decentralized video streaming better aligns incentives between creator and consumer, but gaining adoption will be an uphill battle.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Coin Agora get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Streaming online, watching Video on demand, live concert, show or tutorial in internet.

Marcela Ruth Romero/iStock via Getty Images

Decentralization is the key benefit of blockchain technology and the race to apply it to video streaming is in full swing; Theta wants to usher video content into Web3 and create a new paradigm

https://www.thetatoken.org/docs

Summary of Theta's Video Infrastructure (Theta Main Website)

Theta Token Main Site

Enterprise Validator Partners (Theta Network Main Site)

https://metachain-explorer.thetatoken.org/

Statistics on Theta and Theta Fuel Token Activity (Theta's Block Explorer)

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/theta-network/tokenomics

Theta's Token Allocation (CoinGecko)

Messari

Theta vs. Theta Fuel (Messari)

Coinmarketcap.com

Theta (THETA) Price Chart (CoinMarketCap)

CoinMarketCap.com

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Chart (CoinMarketCap)

https://www.thetatoken.org/

Theta's recently released 2023 Roadmap (Theta Webpage)

                   JOIN THE COIN AGORA

Surviving a crypto bear market is difficult.  Here at the Coin Agora we've been through this many times before as we're the longest running crypto marketplace on Seeking Alpha!

We provide news, research, macro analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! 

Sign up now and get instant access to our Pick Portfolio, where we are building a diversified crypto portfolio in preparation for the next crypto bull cycle.  Join us!

This article was written by

The Freedonia Cooperative profile picture
The Freedonia Cooperative
2.96K Followers
Author of The Coin Agora
Researching blockchain technology to build high-upside crypto portfolios

We're a team of researchers, writers, and investors focused on providing market insights that can benefit investors for the long run.  We specialize in building diversified portfolios of equities, bonds, crypto and real estate.  

We've been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2012; and adjusted toward crypto as the market started heating up in summer 2017.  In 2023, we're balancing our crypto research with portfolio strategy, key current events and macro trends to help provide a full picture for investors to focus on the things that matter. 

Our approach to investing is simple: if you have a 401(k) plan, make sure you're contributing at least as much as your employer is matching, choose a target date fund, and forget it.  If you have a brokerage account, dollar-cost average into low cost index funds for stocks and bonds, and forget it.  Focus the rest of your time on investing everywhere else: crypto, investment properties, building a startup, joining a startup, and so on.

If this is the way you would like to invest and follow the markets, come check us out at the Coin Agora marketplace, we offer a free trial to any new subscriber.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.