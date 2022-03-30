FMC: The Future Of Agriculture

Mar. 20, 2023 12:51 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)
Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
222 Followers

Summary

  • FMC has solid financials.
  • Strong macroeconomic tailwinds and growth are forecasted for the agrochemical market.
  • Focused on internal improvements and increased funding for R&D.

Male farmer and agronomist analyzing corn field against sky

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Over the past year, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) sales have achieved substantial growth, reflective of the growing agrochemical sector and positive economic tailwinds for the company. However, there are risk factors present, in the forms of fluctuation in foreign

FMC valuation

Excel

Analyst FMC ratings

Yahoo Finance

This article was written by

Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
222 Followers
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology, commodities, and biotech industry. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.