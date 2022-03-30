SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Over the past year, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) sales have achieved substantial growth, reflective of the growing agrochemical sector and positive economic tailwinds for the company. However, there are risk factors present, in the forms of fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and a looming recession for the United States. At the same time, there are green flags that forecast a positive future for FMC. Altogether, FMC is still a buy and worthy of the attention of any investors interested in the Agricultural and Agrochemical industries.

Company Financials Overview

FMC is a global agricultural sciences company most invested in the crop protection market; it primarily deals with fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, plant health services, and other agricultural ventures. But the majority of its revenue comes from its chemical products (fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides) that comprised over 93% of FMC's total revenue for 2022. FMC's plant health business has recently been developed, as such, it is only 4% of its revenue currently but has the potential to grow in the future in the company's primary markets of Latin America and North America, which make up 60% of revenue. 10% of its revenue comes from products that were launched in the past 5 years.

As per the most recent annual statistics, FMC has improved its financials across the board. FMC beat its previous year's revenue by 15% from last year. Revenue increased by approximately 28 percent and 29 percent in North America and Latin America respectively. Gross margins for FMC increased by 8% from 2021, against 6% from 2020 to 2021. These positive trends over multiple years forecast a solid long-term growth rate in the future.

Tailwinds

Increased funding in R&D, and the rise of newer products

FMC invested 314.2 million in R&D for 2023, marking a 9% increase from last year. This includes developing its Stine Research Center, as well as its agrochemical developments. The research has paid off as a little over 10% of their annual revenue this year came from FMC products that were developed in the past 5 years. In addition, FMC launched its plant health services business in June of last year from its already existing plant health services, which totaled 4% of its annual revenue. FMC's investments in growing revenue streams show its commitment to continue developing its growing sources of revenue.

Population growth, the need for crop protection, and high CAGR in the agrochemical market

In 2023 the global population is expected to reach 8 billion, as well as a projected overall 0.88% population increase this year, the need for crop protection to maximize crop yields that are threatened by various factors, such as climate change, will increase worldwide. This trend is already evident as seen in a global crop yield chart, which shows the crop yields of major crops such as wheat and potatoes increasing by about 19% in the past 10 years. In addition, the agrochemical market is expected to grow to 280.87 billion, with a high calculated annual growth rate of 2.9%. As both crop yields and the global population continue to increase, they will prove to be a tailwind now and for the foreseeable future.

FMC acquisitions and subsidiaries

In Q2 2022, FMC acquired Biophero, a Danish pest management company that specializes in pheromones for $200 million. This acquisition allows FMC to continue developing its new branch of plant health services, which has growth potential in the future as it only makes up 4% of revenue now. Although being its subsidiary petroleum company, TechnipFMC added $2.5 billion dollars' worth of contracts to a $9.4 billion dollar company backlog and was able to complete part of its 25% of its share buyback program with the stock increasing 128% in the past year, showing great financial health for FMC's subsidiary.

Risks

Foreign Exchange Rate Troubles

Foreign Exchange Rate fluctuations have been a headwind throughout 2022, with currencies like the Japanese yen and the British pound being volatile. While FMC's gross margin did increase, the gross margin as a percent of revenue decreased by 3% and overall revenue decreased by 3% as a result of an unfavorable foreign exchange rate. Foreign Exchange rates still show signs of instability, but they have lowered since 2022. In the past 6 months, the British Pound and the Chinese Yuan have shown fluctuations of 10% and 11% fluctuation respectively, reflecting instability still being a current issue in the market.

Looming Recession Fears

With looming recession fears projecting some form of economic downturn to hit sometime in 2023 here in the United States, a recession in America would be the catalyst to a global recession. A recession on both the national and global levels would cause FMC to incur massive losses. A national recession would reduce agriculture demand and cause the price for agricultural goods to decrease, causing a ripple effect that will harm the global agriculture industry as well. During the 2008-2009 recession, U.S. net farm income dropped 26% from 2007-2008, with a similar effect on a global scale. With 93% of their revenue coming from agriculture-based chemicals, FMC could face significant losses in 2023, but with the U.S. government prioritizing crop protection as of 2023. Meaning that a recession wouldn't wipe out demand for agricultural chemicals.

Valuation

For our DCF analysis, we used a discount rate of 11% and a terminal growth rate of 5.8%. Using FCF estimates by other analysts and compiled by TIKR Terminal, we yielded a price target of $134.7, a small upside from current prices. This is with the assumption of a roughly 18% 5-Yr CAGR growth, which is in line with the 20% CAGR growth the company experienced from 2017 to 2022. Though the margin of safety is small, we believe that the company's good fundamentals justify this shortcoming and that long-term investors would surely be rewarded.

An aggregate of 17 Industry Analysts as shown on Yahoo Finance places price targets in the $120.00 to $159.00 range with an average of $143.29 showing that it is a broad industry consensus that FMC is currently undervalued and has much room for upside.

ESG

FMC is committed to hitting its ESG goals in improving waste disposal, reducing workplace incidents, and increasing the diversity of its workforce. FMC was commended for ESG Innovative Product/Service of the Year category at the first-ever ESG China Awards. FMC was also acknowledged for its commitment to ESG by being listed on Newsweek's 2023 most responsible companies list.

Conclusion

FMC benefits from strong market headwinds and an advantageous position within the agrochemical market coming from its extensive investment into revolutionary technologies and constant pushing of the envelope. The risks are minuscule in comparison to the tailwinds and therefore make FMC a "buy".