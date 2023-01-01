filadendron

Investment Thesis

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a healthcare tech company that has been bridging gaps in the American healthcare system with its holistic healthcare ecosystem. Despite experiencing a 77% YoY dip, the company has robust fundamentals and several catalysts that make it a potentially profitable investment for the future. GoodRx has built a solid reputation for itself by earning consumer trust, and its direct-to-consumer channels offer ample opportunities for cross-selling, revenue growth, and reduced customer acquisition costs. GoodRx's profitability prospects are promising, provided it can decrease its marketing expenses since it has already achieved significant volume. Moreover, GoodRx's implicit undervaluation using a Discounted cash flow model makes it an attractive buy right now for investors looking to get exposure to the sector.

The Advantage

GoodRx has a strong pipeline of HealthTech solutions that aims to maximize trust with their patients. Unlike other industries, converting healthcare patrons to use digital solutions can come with significant customer acquisition costs due to the need to convince patients to trust them with their health. However, GoodRx has been able to overcome this hurdle with its holistic healthcare ecosystem, which includes platforms like HealthiNation and GoodRx marketplace that provide users with access to doctors, pharmacists, and various other experts for their healthcare needs.

The platform also offers features such as chatbots, in-house doctor calls, and EHR integration critical in ensuring customers have access to a healthcare professional if they have any inquiries. GoodRx's robust pipeline is critical in developing trust and reputability with consumers, which will allow for more seamless integrations such as telehealth. The company's strong customer reviews on the Apple and Google Play stores, with a sample size of nearly 900,000, serve as data-driven evidence of their value added to consumers.

The Market And Its Challenges

The US healthcare industry is a massive market that is expected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, but its complexities are poorly understood by consumers. The process of finding a doctor and obtaining reasonably priced prescriptions can be needlessly difficult, leading to inefficiencies, delays, and higher costs for both the healthcare system and patients. The pharmacy is often the gateway to the healthcare system, with customers making nearly twice as many trips to the pharmacy as they do to the doctor.

The lack of transparent pricing, complex health coverage and reimbursement landscape, and splintered market make it challenging for consumers to find affordable healthcare solutions. To improve accessibility, affordability, and efficiency, healthcare can benefit from the use of consumer-oriented technologies, which are particularly crucial in this industry where people's lives and well-being are at stake.

Risks

GoodRx faces competition from other established players in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and other digital health companies. Increased competition could lead to reduced market share, lower revenue growth, and lower profitability.

Revenue is highly dependent on partnerships with pharmacies and other healthcare providers. If the company fails to maintain its existing partnerships or establish new ones, its revenue and financial performance could be negatively impacted.

GoodRx's business model is heavily reliant on the pricing of prescription drugs. If drug prices decline, the company's revenue and margins could be negatively impacted.

The recent grocer issue highlighted GoodRx's heavy reliance on third-party entities. If GoodRx fails to maintain strong partnerships with retailers and pharmacies, it could severely limit the company's potential for growth. Additionally, the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in a reduction in doctor and pharmacy visits compared to pre-pandemic levels. While GoodRx believes that this decline has resulted in a backlog of undiagnosed conditions, which could lead to a surge in prescription drug purchases in the future, this theory has yet to be proven.

Valuation And Conclusion

Based on the discounted cash flow model, GoodRx appears to be undervalued. My projected revenue growth rate of 14% per year from 2023 until 2027 is driven by increased revenue per customer and better relationships with pharmacies. This is far below the estimates of analysts, but I prefer being conservative rather than wistfully hopeful. Additionally, the assumption of reduced operating expenses due to lower marketing expenditure and acquisition-related costs is expected to lower operating expenses below 75% of total revenues by 2027.

In terms of its peers in the industry, GoodRx's forward valuation appears to be in line with its competitors. However, I think that looking at the numbers right now one could make the argument the company is unwise to invest in based on the negative bottom line. But I have a strong conviction that the company will be able to raise the margins and eventually grow into the valuation it currently has.

Overall, based on the undervaluation of the company and its potential for revenue growth, it may be worth considering GoodRx stock as a buy. With the lower valuation compared to companies in the same industry, paired with a steady projected growth of revenues I believe the company deserves a buy rating.