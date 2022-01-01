peshkov

Dear readers/followers,

So, Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS). This US-based metals company has been on my coverage spectrum for about a year, with official Seeking Alpha coverage started back in October of last year. I went in with a "BUY" rating, and quickly established a modest 0.15% position in my portfolio. Looking at the results since that time, I obviously should have gone far longer than I went here, but this is the result of diversification. I go into a company with care - and I don't go in all at once.

I've taken some care over the past few weeks and months to highlight my failures in investing. Companies that have gone down, rather than up, and to make sure that I show you my thesis for them and why, if I do, I believe they still may outperform.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is somewhat different, given where it trades.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum - Expecting performance from this metals company.

This company is a fairly global business. With operations in 12 countries and 40 US states, it has significant coverage of its operations. RS is a VAP-adding metal processor, distributing metal products across fields, and specifics numbering over 100,000 in SKUs. The company has over 125,000 global customers, and if you've been an RS investor since day 1, you've done extremely well for yourself.

By that I mean, you've more than doubled the S&P500.

This is part of why I like investing - it's a black-and-white field. You've either beaten a certain index or you haven't. If you're a long-term RS shareholder, as i know at least one of my readers is, you've beaten the market handily - you've beaten my portfolio during the time, even if the path at times has been volatile - and don't let anyone tell you differently.

If you're an investor, or if you've read my previous pieces, you know that RS is a commodity play, with documented resilience, that at times can be argued to be almost negatively correlated to market drops. It has outperformed peers and markets through its countercyclical cash flows.

What on earth do I mean by "countercyclical cash flows"?

I mean that RS OCF/FCF stays high even in economic uncertainty.

This is due to absolutely stellar margins, that arise from excellent diversification, an operating model that puts decisions in the hands of on-site managers (decentralization), as-needed inventory management, a through-cyclic pricing discipline, and minimal contractual sales, which helps managing working capital and minimizes the impact of changing metal prices.

Unlike Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), a company I own and invest in more than in RS out of Norway, the company isn't exposed to any one particular metal except steel.

The highest exposure comes from Carbon Steel, at around 50%+, but the company is diversified beyond this, coming in at 17% stainless, 15% aluminum, and 4% alloy.

Product diversification is even better, with the top focus being Carbon steel tubing, giving the company a 12% exposure to the product. So RS has both a metal-specific, a product-specific, a customer-specific, and a geographical diversification that offsets most localized product, metal, or geographical trends, and "flattens" the volatility out somewhat.

RS remains an expert integrator of businesses, and has invested over $730M into M&A over the past 5 years, and has acquired 71 companies since 1994. And, all of this leads to superb margins, seeing ranges of 25-30% on a gross basis, which for this sort of company is excellent.

As with some other businesses in the field, RS reported record results for the 4Q22 and for the full year. This record was across almost every single metric, and it was despite ongoing volatility in the metal sector and broader pricing uncertainty overall.

Net sales were up to $17B and above, and this resulted in record OCF above $2.1B for the company, which is almost double the previous OCF record of $1.3B - again, RS showing strong profitability and WC management. It goes to show you that it's more important what a company does with what it has, than it is to go and get more.

Because RS is excellent at what it does.

RS went deep into CapEx during the last year, pushing almost $350M during 2022 alone, and planning to go half a billion for the next fiscal, over 66% of which is dedicated to organic growth.

The return to shareholders here was over $840M, including both dividends and repurchases. RS shareholders, including myself, have seen very good returns, and we have every reason to be very pleased with company management.

Given that RS has proven, several times in the past 20-30 years, that i can survive downturns and maintain margins during even the harshest of conditions, I have no doubt the company will continue to do just that in the environment we're moving forward into - as difficult as that environment may turn out to be.

And as little as that 1.66% dividend yield might sound like, the company has increased the company dividend by 17,900% since its IPO, with 30 increases since 1994, and 63 consecutive years of payment. The company has also been a very active buyer of its own stock, closing in on $2B worth of buybacks, which is impressive given the company's level of OCF and FCF.

Also, remember, RS owns 14.5% of the US metal service center market - it has scale in a market that is otherwise extremely fragmented and working with this, there is likely to be significant stability in that. In terms of net sales, the company is almost twice as big as its nearest competitor and manages more than twice the EBITDA of the #2, by far, actually managing to 3x the next company's EBITDA.

However, as we move forward into the coming few years, it's likely that we'll see a decline in the company's earnings. This is because we reached a top, and a combination of macro, China slowdown, demand compression, and other macro-related factors having really very little to do with Reliance itself, will as I see it, results in a cyclical downturn.

This is not a big deal. if you look at the company historically, you will notice that Reliance, like most cyclicals, does this. It goes up, and then it goes down, only to then go back up again. That's exactly what happened in COVID-19 by the way, which is the first time I got my eyes opened to RS.

Based on current trends that I already see in the commodities, specifically the metals and steel sector, I'm forecasting a double-digit downturn in earnings even with the company's plans, as I'm discounting other metals companies at a similar level. My base case calls for around 11%, and my bullish for around 9%, but it might go as deep as 15% if things get bad.

Let's see where this puts the valuation for this company.

Reliance Steel - it could go both ways.

I'm a fan of graphic or visual illustrations of the points I am trying to make - it drives them home better. And this graph showcases well where I believe Reliance steel may be going, and why I am changing my rating from a "BUY" to hold contrary to most of the recent articles here by other contributors on the business.

While I could nitpick over the specific forecasts in terms of the exact EPS level and where it may, or may not be going, I believe the overall direction of the analyst forecasts for Reliance here is correct.

Again, you shouldn't be surprised or scared by this - this is what a cyclical company does. It'll go down, but eventually, it'll go back up again. The problem I'm seeing here is that continued positive medium-term RoR for Reliance Steel relies on the company going "against" the grain of not only its historical valuation and earnings trend but macro, in a market that's seeing some incredible amount of turmoil.

You know me, I'm primarily a valuation-conscious safety-driven investor. And when a company that's returned 3x the S&P500 in less than 6 months to me is looking down the barrel of something like this, I find myself considering options.

I know many investors don't provide "exit" points out of investments. Very few people are comfortable being someone who tells someone else to get out of investment too soon.

Me, I've never had a problem with that, and I've taken this stance more actively over the past 2 years.

So, I'm changing my rating for Reliance Steel stock here, and issuing a "HOLD".

And by "HOLD", I mean that you should look carefully at the company while holding it, but also potentially consider rotation.

Why?

Because if we assume that the company will track more or less its 8-13x P/E average, then the best we can expect here based on a 2025E EPS of $13.73 is a share price of $178.49.

The company currently trades at $240/share.

Seeing the problem?

I made it clear in my last piece.

"All of this creates a situation where perhaps I don't want to invest tens of thousands of dollars into the company straight away - but where I slowly want to start putting money to work. It's not a "cheapest-ever" sort of business or situation, but it's appealing enough that I want to put my money to work in a great company. So that is what I'm doing." (Source: Reliance Steel article)

So I'm not buying more here. The company has realized the upside i expected from it - any further near-term upside would be entirely too unrealistic for me, given where the earnings trajectory and the "macro trajectory" seems to be going.

As they say on Shark Tank; "I'm out!"

I'm not the only one who's out either. S&P Global analysts following the company have readjusted, with only 3 analysts out of 7 at a "BUY" here (was 5 last time I wrote on the company), with the majority now either at a "HOLD" or equivalent rating. I believe the others are still a bit too positive for where the company might go in this sort of macro.

Understand, I am not saying RS is a bad company. But as investors, we're on the stock market to make the most amount of positive return in the shortest amount of time at the lowest risk positive and at the highest yield, coupling appreciation with dividends.

At least this is my goal.

This entails rotation and adjusting.

I used to be more of a B&H investor. That is no longer the case. Every investment I make has a "BUY" and a "HOLD" as well as a trim target.

Well, Reliance is now a "HOLD". My previous PT for the company, if you recall, was $210. I'm adjusting it downward to $200/share to reflect some of the macro risk, which means that I am now $60/share below the analyst average for S&P Global.

I'm also following my own ratings, and I am trimming this company, now trading at $240.

Here is my Reliance Steel thesis.

Thesis

The company is a strong player in commodities, specifically metals trading. Combining pricing power with market share (the only on the market above 5%), good history, superb management, and excellent diversification, we have a very appealing investment at the right price.

While there is some cyclicality to results, I would argue that it's not as some seem to think, and I give the company a conservative PT of a normalized 10.5x P/E. However, in the current market and following the macro situation, I'm changing my rating to better reflect the somewhat negative view I have for the medium term.

This target to $200/share, and I change my rating to "HOLD".

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.