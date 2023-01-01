Smith-Midland Is Overvalued Even Under Optimistic Assumptions (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 20, 2023
Summary

  • Smith-Midland manufactures precast building materials.
  • The company's market is competitive, but SMID has been able to generate a profit quite consistently. Profits are volatile because its gross margins are volatile.
  • The main bull thesis is that SMID will benefit from government spending from the Infrastructure Bill.
  • Although this could prove true, current stock prices already discount very optimistic conditions, like record high gross margins, record low SG&A expenses, and record high revenues.
  • If these conditions materialize, SMID stock is fairly priced, otherwise, it is not. Therefore, it does not represent an opportunity.
Smith-Midland Corp (NASDAQ:SMID) manufactures precast building materials, particularly architectural walls, sound barriers, and impact-protection barriers.

I wrote an article about the company in September, considering it was trading at an excessive valuation. Although I liked some aspects of the company (and disliked some

