Arnd Wiegmann

In my prior article, I have covered in detail the various considerations for the well-telegraphed acquisition of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) by UBS (NYSE:UBS).

I noted the following key points:

The CS Swiss domestic universal bank is an exceptionally attractive proposition for UBS but assumed that the Swiss regulators would seek to spin it off to avoid over-concentration in the Swiss banking market as well as protect job losses I highlighted that the key risk for UBS is the unquantifiable potential losses in the CS Investment Bank which includes both marks on trading positions as well as conduct and legal charges. I fully expected UBS to agree to take on the International Wealth and Asset Management divisions which would enable it to scale globally.

All in all, I expected UBS to be a beneficiary of this shotgun wedding orchestrated by the Swiss regulators but never expected it to be such a sweet deal for UBS shareholders.

As I noted the following in my prior article:

I now rate UBS as a buy and I may upgrade to a strong buy depending on the shape of this deal.

The deal UBS has managed to negotiate, in my view, is the deal of the century. Clearly, CS had no other options whereas the only other alternative would have been the nationalization of the bank. This would have completely wiped out the equity and probably some bondholders.

It was also clear that the Swiss regulators had to get a deal done over the weekend to prevent mass panic in Monday's trading.

The Shape Of The Deal

UBS agreed to pay CHF 3bn which equals CHF 0.76 per Credit Suisse share. It is an all-share transaction where the exchange ratio is fixed at 22.48 Credit Suisse shares for each UBS share.

UBS is planning to unwind most of CS IB market positions whilst retaining the most lucrative parts of the franchise which include the Global Banking division. The unwind is going to be costly as disposing of the non-core IB assets will likely require absorbing significant multi-billion losses especially if these are accelerated as opposed to the longer timeframe envisioned by the CS management.

As such, I would like to first focus on the downside protection UBS was able to achieve:

UBS Investor Relations

UBS is benefiting from over CHF 25 billion of downside protection. Almost ~CHF 16 billion, somewhat controversially, is derived from Credit Suisse AT1 instruments write-down, even though the common shares were not completely wiped out. An additional CHF 9 billion of protection is afforded to UBS from the Swiss regulators should the loss on the IB non-core assets exceed CHF 5 billion. Importantly, UBS seems to be obtaining full capital (RWA relief) for the non-core assets. This is unheard of, as far as I am aware, and provides an indication of the willingness of regulators across the world, to make this deal happen quickly. It also appears that liquidity is going to be (almost) unlimited.

The pro-forma financials and capital position are also looking exceptionally attractive:

UBS Investor Relations

UBS is immediately increasing its tangible book value per share by 74%. It also expects cost synergies of > CHF 8 billion by 2027. This is not surprising given the significant overlap in the business model and footprint and will apply across Group roles in Switzerland as well as the international wealth and asset management divisions. Initially, as UBS accelerates the unwind of CS IB, it expects restructuring expenses and assets' marks that will reduce reported RoTce. It is imperative to note that the acquisition does not adversely impact its capital ratios given the recognition of CS's full CHF 56 billion of equity and RWA relief noted above.

Scaling Up In Wealth And Asset Management

By virtue of this acquisition, UBS has truly moved up in the ranks in the wealth and asset management tables both in Europe and globally.

UBS Investor Relations

UBS is not 2nd only to Morgan Stanley (MS) in the global wealth management market (moving up from #4). In asset management, it also moved from 6th position in Europe to 3rd position (and #11 from #19 globally).

For largely fixed-cost businesses such as wealth and asset management, this should enable lower efficiency ratios and much higher RoTCE.

The Crown Jewel

The biggest surprise to me in the shape of the deal is the fact that UBS got to keep the CS Swiss universal banking unit. By itself, the CS Swiss bank is worth, on a stand-alone basis, more than ~CHF 10 billion. With the synergies derived from combining it with UBS, the value is substantially higher. UBS is now by far the dominating franchise in the lucrative Swiss market. The cost synergies are likely to be material and drive a return on equity for the combined entity significantly higher than current stand-alone units.

UBS Investor Relations

What Should CS Shareholders Do?

The key issue with CS has been the loss of confidence from both clients and market participants. The outflows remained outsized and the funding cost of the franchise spiked accordingly. CS could not survive on its own, in spite of some of the most attractive global banking businesses around. Whilst some of the intrinsic CS value has certainly dissipated for good, much value still remains and essentially transferred over to UBS which has the financial might and reputation to recover and monetize it. As such, if I were a CS shareholder, I would retain the newly issued shares in UBS.

Final Thoughts

UBS has just negotiated the deal of the century. It managed to increase its tangible book value by 74%, scaled to #2 in global wealth management, and acquired the crown jewel CS Swiss universal domestic bank. It will also be able to deliver more than CHF 8 billion of cost synergies in the medium term given the overlap in the business model and footprint. This is a transformative deal that would never have happened under normal circumstances.

However, the most important part of the deal is the ~CHF 25 billion of downside protection it received for agreeing to take on CS IB. Most of that protection has been paid by the AT1 instrument holders. In my view, it is highly unlikely that it will suffer more than the first loss of CHF 5 billion relating to the disposal of IB non-core assets and associated restructuring costs.

Additionally, UBS secured all plausible capital ratios relief and liquidity necessary to execute this acquisition. Finally, UBS is now too big to fail and the Swiss regulators will have to protect it at all costs.

I rate UBS now as a strong buy and intend to acquire a position in the stock, especially if the share price declines further in the short term.