Week In Review: Livzon In-Licenses GERD Therapy In $127 Million Agreement

Summary

  • Livzon entered a $127.5 million agreement for China rights to a gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) therapy from Onconic Therapeutics of Korea.
  • Gracell Biotech announced in a press release that it had entered an unusual, non-exclusive global deal with Seattle’s Seagen to conduct pre-clinical research on Seagen’s cell therapy products and acquire (non-exclusive) rights to five of Seagen’s cell therapies.
  • Shanghai Everest Medicines (HK:1952) reported its in-licensed kidney drug, Nefecon, met its Phase III endpoints in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Deals and Financings

Livzon (OTCPK:LVZPF; SHZ: 000513; HK: 01513), a diversified Guangdong pharma, entered a $127.5 million agreement for China rights to a gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) therapy from Onconic Therapeutics of Korea (see

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

