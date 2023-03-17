We Are

By Rob Isbitts

Dividend investors have spent most of the past decade feeling good about the combination of steady (and perhaps rising) income payments they receive, and strong price appreciation, tagging along with a historic bull market. Even though it is lower-yielding stocks that have been the leaders during that time, those willing to trade off some growth and some excitement for a predictable payoff from dividends have had a nice run. However, for the past 5 years, they are effectively having a "Roseanne Roseannadanna" situation.

That's the Saturday Night Live character from the 1970s played by the late, great comedian Gilda Radner. Her tag line was, "it's always something." That is what I have been thinking when it comes to re-establishing a more dividend-oriented portfolio for myself. I know other investors feel the same way, based on the deluge of comments, questions and dialogue I have been privileged to have with numerous members of the Seeking Alpha community the past few months.

After all, using Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) as an example, the past 5 years have looked like this. Total return of around 24%, which equates to an annualized return of just over 4.3%. That's not terrible, though it pales in comparison to the S&P 500's annualized return of more than 9%. SPHD's return came entirely from dividend income, which you can see from this chart that shows the price-only return in orange.

I rate SPHD a Sell for now. I summarize the pros and cons of this ETF below. But I am also including this breakdown, stock by stock, of the 25 largest holdings of this ETF, using the technical grading system I created and evolved over the past 3 decades. As noted when I reviewed Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) in this article back on March 6 of this year, I tried to find some optimistic signs from a set of 5 price trend indicators I have come to rely on, and employ as the final piece of my own security selection process. A few of SPHD's holdings are Dow Jones Industrial Average members, so there's just a bit of repetition here.

My SPHD analysis produced similar results: very slim pickings from a technical standpoint. Compounded by the fact that this ETF's portfolio has a trailing price-earnings ratio of over 16, versus forecasted 1-year earnings growth of a mere 3%, as well as the swirling concerns about banks and REITs, it all adds up... to a lack of bullish situations to focus on for time being.

Strategy

SPHD starts with the S&P 500 stocks, carves out the 75 with the highest yields, and then selects the 50 with the lowest historical volatility for the ETF's portfolio. Those stocks are weighted based on trailing 12-month dividend yield. No sector can have more than a 25% weighting at the time of SPHD's semi-annual rebalancing.

Holding Analysis

SPHD is virtually 100% invested in US stocks. As this is a fund that starts by considering the S&P 500's membership, it is large cap focused. However, with the stock market currently dominated by a small number of tech giants that don't pass SPHD's screening process, that opens the door for a significant number of mid cap companies. In fact, that size category is nearly half of the ETF's current allocation.

Sector-wise, 3 sectors make up over 45% of SPHD's assets. REITs are at 19%, Utilities at 17% and Consumer Defensive names occupy 11% of the portfolio. Notable is the low weighting to technology (5%), a huge underweight to the S&P 500 tech weighing (more on that below).

Strengths

This ETF has a solid yet simple screening process. I like ETFs that start with the S&P 500 index and try to carve out useful segments of that index. That allows for some helpful applications in constructing portfolios.

Weaknesses

I don't see the malaise ending for dividend stocks in the aggregate. But as always, I am on the lookout for ETFs and individual stocks that may be able to buck the trend. At the very least, I am trying to uncover stocks that at least have a fighting chance to perform over the next few years. That may mean waiting just a bit until the broad market turns around. Or, it might be due to something fundamental or technical that provides me with encouragement that those stocks or ETFs can be leaders in the next bull market.

Opportunities

While my overall opinion on dividend stocks is sanguine, I always try to consider both sides of the situation. The best scenario I can determine for SPHD and dividend stocks in general is that short-term bond rates fall, perhaps on hints of a Fed pivot, which I personally do not think is happening unless there's a true sustained financial crisis occurring. But that would likely create an environment where stock prices dip further, and that could make dividend stocks more attractive to investors. But that's a lot of dominoes that have to fall into place.

Threats

Roseanne Roseannadanna would say, for SPHD, "if it's not one thing, it's another." One constant threat to any equity ETF is that a sector it relies on heavily will not just fall out of favor, but really take a nosedive. Case in point, the current situation with financial stocks as well as REITs. Those 2 sectors currently account for about 9% and 19% of SPHD.

But let's remember that with what happened to bank stocks very recently, that financial sector weighting was higher, likely at least 12% or so. So we're talking about 1/3 of SPHD weighing it down over the past year, with no clear signs of that trend changing. So, while SPHD's low tech weighting helps when that sector leads the way down, there are plenty of vulnerable spots right now.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

SPHD has been on my watchlist for many years, and I have owned it multiple times. Frankly, the first time I bought it back in my investment advisory days, it was as a surrogate for what had been a 25-stock dividend-focused portfolio. When I saw trouble brewing in individual stocks, I replaced that portfolio gradually with this, as I felt it captured a similar style to what I was allocating to on my own through individual stocks.

ETF Investment Opinion

Despite my adoration for how SPHD is constructed, I rate it a Sell for now. There are just too many headwinds in the dividend space, and until that storm blows over, I'm focusing elsewhere in my never-ending search for good long-term value in equity ETFs.