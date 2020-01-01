I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is a work management software provider that was classed as a leader in project management by G2. Smartsheet basically replaces MS Excel for a variety of tasks from team management, to project tracking and much more. Its "Work Apps" are also extremely powerful as they enable various dashboards and forms to be packaged together in a single place. Smartsheet and many of its competitors (monday.com (MNDY), Asana (ASAN), etc.), are part of a new age of project collaboration tools that had their adoption accelerated by the lockdown of 2020, and the digital transformation of organizations. This is because remote teams need more efficient ways to track projects and align. So far, Smartsheet has been capturing this market opportunity tremendously well, with strong earnings results reported for Q4,FY23. In this post, I'm going to break down its financials and tailwinds, before revealing my valuation model and forecast for SMAR stock. Let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Super Financials

Smartsheet reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Its revenue was $212 million, which beat analyst forecasts by $6 million and increased by a solid 35% year over year. The beautiful thing about Smartsheet is the variety majority (94%) of its revenue is derived from subscription-based services, which rose by 37% year over year. This means consistency is often embedded into the platform as many customers will sign up for the annual plan in order to get a discount.

Revenue (Q4,FY23 report)

Low Friction Purchase

Smartsheet is a "low friction" purchase for organizations as it is charged on a per-user basis, which makes the platform seem very cheap as it scales within a business. In my personal experience inside organizations that are using work management tools, I see there is usually one or two people who discover the tool through referral or advertisement. After which, they often "champion" the tool and aim to get others to buy in or sponsor the idea. Given Smartsheet offers a free plan, this champion user can start playing around with the platform and effectively showcase it on internal zoom calls or post links in Slack groups. This is called "Dark Social" for those who aren't familiar with the latest B2B marketing trends (I am a digital agency owner). Either way, Smartsheet's tiered pricing is cost-effective and scalable. Its Pro plan costs just $7 per month (per user) and thus this gradually scales up to 10 users after which its business plan costs $25 per user per month. Thus, even during a "recessionary" environment, I don't imagine the cost will be a major issue for organizations. Of course, if a business has 10,000 employees which are all using the platform, that would be $250,000 per month. However, I believe its scaled pricing often means these costs can fly under the radar and usually only specific teams need the product.

Moving Upmarket

Smartsheet reported a solid $62 million in annual recurring revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, which brought the total to $854 million. The business has been scaling "upmarket" and its number of customers with $50,000 or more in ARR increased by 36% year over year to 3,206 or 62% of the total while its customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR increased by 45% year over year to 1,484 or 48% of the total. Approximately 3,300 of its customers are large enterprises (defined as those with over 10,000 employees). Enterprise ARR increased by a solid 40% year over year, to $260 million. This is a positive sign as larger customers/companies are often more insulated from the effects of a "recession". Notable customer wins in Q4,22 included Experia, Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DASTY, OTCPK:DASTF), and many more.

$50k+ customers (Q4,FY23 report)

Expansion and Stickiness

Smartsheet has been expanding its existing contracts with customers such as USA Today, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF, OTCPK:VLVLY, OTCPK:VOLVF), and Allscripts. Its average contract value [ACV] increased by 20% year over year to $8,377. In addition, its dollar-based net retention rate was 125%, which means customers are finding the platform "sticky" and spending more. I believe this makes complete sense as "Work Management" platforms can be literally embedded into every part of an organization. For example, the marketing department can use it to manage content for campaigns, while a project manager can use it to manage a project and the IT or customer service department can use it to create a ticketing system for support queries.

ACV (Q4,FY23 data)

The point is once the tool is embedded into a team's daily workflow, ripping it out will be challenging, as teams will need to be retrained on a new tool, etc. Its integrations with other popular workplace apps, including Jira, Salesforce (CRM), and Slack, also make the platform more "sticky" as services are layered across with automated workflows. A prime expansion example in Q4 is a Fortune 100 telecom company that scaled the platform to over 50,000 employees across 11 departments and eight countries, with a total ARR of over $3 million. As of the fourth quarter, Smartsheet has 45 customers with over $1 million in ARR, which is substantial.

Margins and Balance Sheet

Moving onto profitability, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of negative $44.4 million or negative 21% of total revenue for Q4,FY23. This is an improvement over the negative $52.1 million loss reported for Q4,FY22, while its earnings per share [EPS] was negative $0.33, which beat analyst forecasts by $0.05. On a Non-GAAP basis, the company reported a positive $7.5 million in operating income for Q4,FY23, which was up from the negative 9% of revenue reported in Q4,FY22.

Operating income (Q4,22 report)

These results were positive as it indicates positive operating leverage with its revenue growing faster than expenses. For example, in Q4,22, its operating expenses increased by 20.1% year over year to $212 million, while its revenue increased by 35% year over year, also to $212 million. Thus, the company effectively was "break-even" in Q4,FY23, but as I mentioned above, its losses have decreased for the full year. It should also be noted that the vast majority, $119.7 million or 56% of its expenses, are Sales & Marketing related. Therefore, this is not necessarily "bad", it just means the business is investing aggressively for growth. I believe this is a positive strategy due to the competition in the market (I will discuss more on this in the risks section). The company also has a strong balance sheet with $456.4 million in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company has a total debt of $66.8 million.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Smartsheet, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 23% revenue growth for "next year", which is the next four quarters in my model. This metric is based upon management's guidance of between 23% and 24% revenue growth or between $943 million and $948 million. This growth rate is slower than the 35% growth rate achieved in Q4,FY23 YoY. The reason for this is the uncertain macroeconomic environment, which may cause a slowdown in new customer growth. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 31% revenue growth per year, as I expect economic conditions to improve and Smartsheet to continue to penetrate the enterprise.

Smartsheet stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of the valuation model, I have capitalized on R&D expenses, which has boosted net income. I have forecast a 24% operating over the next 8 years. This may seem optimistic, but this is just 1% higher than the average of the software industry. If Smartsheet can continue its aggressive expansion across enterprises, it can then benefit from improved economies of scale, as per the current trend.

Smartsheet stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $60.74 per share. SMAR stock is trading at $45 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~26% undervalued, according to my model and forecasts. As an extra data point, Smartsheet trades at a price-to-sales [P/S] ratio = 6.3, which is cheaper than its competitors in the industry.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Competition

As mentioned above, there is a huge amount of competition in the "work management" software tool market and many have unique advantages. For example, Asana is burning huge amounts of cash to grow aggressively. However, it can afford to do this as its founder is Billionaire Dustin Moskovitz (Facebook's co-founder). Then, of course, we have Atlassian (TEAM), which leverages its widely popular software development platform Jira to grow into the team management space. Then, of course, we have monday.com.

Final Thoughts

Smartsheet has continued to execute its growth strategy exceptionally well and generate strong financials, despite a tough economic backdrop. Its enterprise growth strategy makes a huge amount of sense and increasing contract value demonstrated the results. There is a lot of competition in this market but the industry is also huge as virtually every business and industry are a potential customer. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate SMAR stock is undervalued intrinsically at the time of writing, I will deem this stock to be a great long-term investment.