Over a span of two weeks, Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) announced it's winding down operations and liquidating its bank and Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, and the FDIC was named Receiver on 3/10/23. Next, U.S regulators placed New York's Signature Bank into receivership, and First Republic Bank (FRC) shares plunged more than -80% before announcing it gained access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank, then receiving $30 billion in deposits from the largest banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC). There is a lot of speculation about what's going to occur in the banking sector, and all eyes are on the Fed interest rate decision and the FOMC economic projections, which will be released at 2 pm Wednesday, 3/22/23. A lot of people have asked what my thoughts are on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and if my investment case has changed due to recent events. I believe that SOFI could be a beneficiary of banking inflows and outflows and that Anthony Noto (SOFI CEO) made a loud statement purchasing $995,094 worth of stock on 3/10/23 and another $242,712 worth of stock on 3/16/23. Sooner rather than later, we're going to find out as the big banks start announcing Q1 earnings the week of 4/11/23. I am still very bullish on SOFI even though the investment is underwater, and I have dollar cost averaged into my position many times. I could be wrong, and just because I am bullish and feel SOFI has the potential to be a great long-term investment doesn't mean that will occur.

In one year and nine months, Anthony Noto has allocated $12,528,640 of his personal capital to purchase 2,403,557 shares of SOFI. His purchases ranged from $14.46 per share to $4.59. Mr. Noto made four individual purchases in 2021 when shares were in the double digits and have continued to make an additional twenty-two purchases since the beginning of 2022. Over the course of twenty-two months, Mr. Noto has made twenty-six purchases of SOFI shares. During the entire collapse, he was buying and sending a message. On 3/10/23, when SIVB was closed and the FDIC was named Receiver, Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares for just under $1 million.

Now take a step back and put the pieces together. Q1 2023 ends in less than two weeks, and SOFI is projected to report Q1 2023 earnings on 5/2/23. Who has a better understanding of SOFI the business other than Anthony Noto and Chris LaPointe (SOFI CFO)? Insiders sell stock for many reasons, but they only buy shares for one reason, and that is because they feel shares are undervalued. When I read into Mr. Noto's purchases, he purchased 180,000 shares on Friday 3/10/23, when SIVB was taken over by the FDIC then another 45,000 shares on Thursday 3/16/23, four trading days after the SIVB event. Obviously, Mr. Noto would see the inflow and outflow activity of SOFI accounts, in addition to SOFI's traditional corporate metrics, such as member count, revenue, and EBITDA. I feel it's unlikely that Mr. Noto would allocate another $1.24 million of personal capital toward shares if SOFI was having issues. Nobody should ever base an investment decision solely on insider purchases, but Mr. Noto's purchases signify a level of confidence rather than a deterrent for an investment in SOFI.

If there is an increased amount of inflows and outflows from deposits across the country SOFI could be a beneficiary

Until the Q1 2023 numbers are out, the investment community won't know the extent of inflows and outflows regarding customer deposits across the publicly traded banks. You can find the deposits on the balance sheet for banks such as SOFI by looking on Seeking Alpha. There is a lot of speculation about where customers are moving accounts to, and while the big money centers such as JPM are at the top of the list, I would speculate that customers are looking at interest rates in the process.

Upon the SIVB fiasco, SOFI took to twitter to remind everyone that SOFI is a nationally chartered bank that complies with strict regulatory standards from the Federal Reserve, OCC, SEC, FDIC, SIPC, and others. SOFI publicly stated that they had no assets with SIVB, that they have a high-quality growing deposit base with ample cushion to regulatory required equity to asset ratios, and that all deposits are safe with SOFI. The thread can be read below.

SOFI just announced that members with direct deposit earn 4% APY on their savings and vault balances in addition to 1.2% on their checking balances. There are no account, overdraft, monthly, or minimum balance fees with SOFI accounts. The large money centers can't compete and aren't even trying. The JPM premier relationship interest rate on the Chase Premier Savings is 0.02% APY, and BAC offers 0.04% APY on their Diamond Honors Advantage Savings. If there are outflows leaving traditional banks, I feel that some of the deposits will end up in SOFI accounts. For many people, $250,000 is more than enough in FDIC insurance, and they aren't worried about unsecured deposits, or opening multiple accounts at different banking institutions to leverage FDIC insurance. If you're moving less than $250,000, and even if you are moving more than $250,000, I think that SOFI is a consideration considering the 4% APY. Remember, SOFI is becoming a household name, its membership continues to grow, and they're not a sponsored bank but a nationally chartered bank.

Obtaining the bank charter has allowed SOFI to become even more competitive than traditional financial institutions. The banking charter positioned SOFI to reduce its cost of capital, increase the holding period of loans, and drive growth through its lending programs. Previously SOFI didn't have the ability to fund its borrower loans through its customer deposits resulting in them paying a higher cost on the capital utilized in loans. Funding loans through deposits are more stable than warehouse lines of credit and securitization funding which can be difficult to obtain in periods of economic uncertainty, especially with the banking sector coming under fire and not knowing if the Fed will prolong a rising rate environment. SOFI's dependence on warehouse lines has decreased, which is driving incremental EBITDA and creating a larger spread between paying interest to members on deposits and generating revenue from interest on loans.

Since SOFI was awarded its banking charter in the middle of Q1 2022, it amassed $7.34 billion of deposits by the end of 2022. From the end of Q1 2022 to the close of 2022, SOFI's deposit base increased by 535.2% as they added $6.19 billion of deposits. Over this period, the average member deposit also grew 370.41% from $298.84 to $1,405.76. In Q4 of 2022, SOFI's member growth grew by 480,000 people or 51% YoY as they broke the 5 million member mark. I was anticipating that SOFI's membership trend would have continued without the current banking situation, and now I believe there is a good chance member growth intensified. There is no reason to leave a bank that is giving you 4% APY on savings and a compelling reason to start an account if you're looking for a new banking institution. I made the chart below after these banks reported, and I am interested to see how it changes. The outflows in 2022 were certainly a tailwind for SOFI, and I am expecting if the regional system is facing difficulties that, SOFI will be a beneficiary of additional deposits.

SOFI is expected to be GAAP profitable in 2023 and is trading at book value

At the end of 2022, SOFI had a book value of $5.58, and $5.53 billion in total equity on the balance sheet. Shares of SOFI are trading at $5.46 as the market cap is equivalent to $5.1 billion. SOFI's equity is valued at a -7.78% discount to its market cap, while shares of SOFI trade at a -2.15% discount to book value. SOFI has $1.42 billion of cash on hand and an additional $419.6 million tied to long-term investments with $0 in long-term debt on the balance sheet. SOFI trades at a discount and is well capitalized to achieve profitability without tapping the debt market in a high-rate environment.

The icing for 2023 is student loans, and recently SOFI sued the Biden Administration over the latest extension of the student loan payment pause. SOFI filed the lawsuit with a federal judge in Washington, D.C. March 3, 2023. On page 23 of the suit, SOFI states that it has lost approximately $300 to $400 million in total revenues from its federal loan refinancing business, and $150 to $200 million in profits since March of 2020. I will not offer an opinion on the suit as I am not a legal expert, and I will not discuss my view as I don't write my articles from a political standpoint.

I found the numbers to be interesting, which were disclosed in the suit. Below I have mapped out all SOFI's loan originations since Q1 2020. SOFI was predominantly a student loan refinancing business that had its main profit center frozen for the past three years. SOFI has grown its personal loan business and was growing the mortgage loan portfolio until the rising rate environment took rates to a point where the housing market stalled.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, student loans are expected to start back up again in 2023. June 30th is the date, and if a legal decision is not reached, borrowers will have 60 days before the moratorium is lifted and payments are restarted. No matter what the ruling is, the most important thing for SOFI is that a ruling is made. If someone has $70,000 in loans and receives $10 or $20,000 in relief due to their situation, there is still $50 - $60,000 of the loan balance that needs to be repaid. This should open the floodgates and have the blue line for student loan originations increase drastically, driving total originations for SOFI.

What SOFI has accomplished in the face of adversity and uncertainty is remarkable. This is a company that was forced to pivot when its largest asset was stripped away and drive revenue from other areas. Through innovation and a 360-degree approach, SOFI has become a full-service platform that delivered $1.54 billion of revenue and $143 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2022. SOFI continues to exceed consensus estimates generating $0.04 in additional EPS and $17.58 million in additional revenue than the street expected in Q4 2022. On the SOFI conference call, Mr. Noto specifically stated that they expect SOFI to become net income positive on a GAAP level in Q4 of 2023. On the low end of guidance, SOFI is projecting that they will see 25% in YoY revenue and 81.8% in YoY Adjusted EBITDA growth. SOFI hasn't disappointed estimates yet, and if the student loan moratorium comes to an end in 2023, these estimates could be low.

Conclusion

I believe SOFI is well positioned for the future, and Mr. Noto's recent insider purchases signal that SOFI witnessed an inflow of deposits rather than an outflow during the current banking situation. SOFI is offering 4% APY on savings and 1.2% APY on checking, which in my opinion, makes SOFI a destination for deposits. When looking at SOFI's income statement, they lost -$40 million in Q4 2022, and the net income loss has declined QoQ for the previous 4 quarters. If SOFI becomes net income positive in Q4 2023, as Mr. Noto says, and this trend continues, less than $120 million of cash will be burned, and SOFI will be left with more than $1.3 billion of cash on hand. SOFI is becoming a household name and continues to exceed expectations. When the moratorium ends, I believe we will see greater interest in SOFI as they are still tied to student loans. Just because I am bullish on SOFI and believe it will be a strong long-term investment doesn't mean this will occur or that it meets your investment criteria, so please do your due diligence prior to allocating capital. As for me, I am along for the ride and plan on adding to my position while shares trade in the single digits.