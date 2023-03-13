Chunumunu

Two small issuers began trading this past week, one of which is eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, joined by one blank check IPO. Three small IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

Though there were no large launches or pricings, three issuers on file to raise $100+ million disclosed updated financials: Chinese pet hospital company New Ruipeng Pet Group (RPET), musical instruments maker Steinway (STWY), and Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo Hospitality (FOGO).

Chinese fabless chip designer Intchains Group (ICG) downsized and priced at the midpoint to raise $8 million at a $479 million market cap. The company designs ASIC chips in-house for use in blockchain applications. Intchains' IPO float represented just 1.7% of basic shares outstanding. It finished up 3%.

While not included below, Chinese B2B e-commerce platform provider ICZOOM Group (IZM) raised $6 million at a $41 million market cap. It finished down 18%.

Blank check company Four Leaf Acquisition (FORLU) raised $52 million in a downsized IPO to target the IoT space or adjacent spaces.

2 IPOs During the Week of March 13, 2023 Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 03/17 Intchains (ICG) $8M $479M 0% +0% +3% China-based fabless designer of ASIC chips for blockchain applications. Four Leaf Acquisition (FORLU) $52M $69M 0% +2% +2% Blank check companies targeting the IoT space or adjacent spaces. Click to enlarge

Three small IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week. Unusual Machines (UMAC), a drone technology developer, filed to raise $20 million. Origin Life Sciences (OLSI), which is developing a high-energy plasma medical device, filed to raise $15 million at a $215 million market cap. Hong Kong-based construction contractor Chi Ko Holdings (CKHL) filed to raise $8 million. SPAC AI Transport Acquisition (AITRU) filed to raise $50 million to target artificial intelligence in transportation.

4 Filings During the Week of March 13, 2023 Issuer Business Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Chi Ko Holdings (CKHL) $8M Industrials EF Hutton Hong Kong-based construction contractor specializing in foundation and site formation. AI Transportation Acq. (AITRU) $50M SPAC EF Hutton Blank check company targeting the AI transportation industry. Unusual Machines (UMAC) $20M Technology --- Drone technology developer acquiring the consumer operations of Red Cat. Origin Life Sciences (OLSI) $15M Health Care Boustead Developing a high-energy plasma medical device for dermal and wound care. Click to enlarge

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/16/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 11.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 3.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 4.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 1.4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and Kuaishou.

Three small IPOs are currently on the calendar for the week ahead.

Chinese grain producer YanGuFang International Group (YGF) may price in the week ahead, planning to raise $13 million at a $163 million market cap. The company's portfolio includes oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and oat nutrient and health series products, among others. Profitable and growing, YanGuFang operates in various Chinese provinces and expanded to the US in October 2022.

Chinese amusement park operator Golden Heaven Group Holdings (GDHG) plans to raise $9 million at a $234 million market cap. The company manages and operates six amusement and water parks and complementary recreational facilities across southern China, and guest visits totaled 2.4 million in FY22. The IPO float is expected to be just 3.8% of the basic shares outstanding.

Holdover Mangoceuticals (MGRX) plans to raise $5 million at a $71 million market cap. The company has developed a new brand of erectile dysfunction (ED) product under the brand name "Mango," which will not be approved by the FDA. To date, it has sold only a small amount of products, planning to market and sell commercial quantities of its Mango ED product in 1Q23.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) Nanping, China $9M$234M $4 - $52,000,000 Revere Sec. R. F. Lafferty Operates six amusement and water parks across southern China. Mangoceuticals (MGRX) Dallas, TX $5M$71M $41,250,000 Boustead Provides an erectile dysfunction product via telehealth. YanGuFang (YGF) Shanghai, China $13M$163M $4 - $62,500,000 EF Hutton Chinese producer of oat and grain products. Click to enlarge

There is no Street research expected and no lock-ups expiring in the week ahead.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.