3 Pillars Are Working At Greenlight Capital

Mar. 20, 2023 3:01 AM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)
Michael Coppola, CFA profile picture
Michael Coppola, CFA
378 Followers

Summary

  • Greenlight Re has 3 interesting strategic pillars - underwriting, Innovations, and the investment portfolio.
  • The Innovations business has so far proven very capable of making strategic partnerships with innovative, technology-focused insurance companies.
  • The investment portfolio is managed by hedge fund veteran David Einhorn, whose value-oriented investment philosophy might just be very favorable over the next several years.

Insurance related words on wooden blocks

atakan

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is a unique specialist property & casualty reinsurer, based in the Cayman Islands, Ireland and the UK and listed on the NASDAQ market. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, and it has been operating

Strategic pillars

Greenlight Re

Underwriting performance vs peers

Greenlight Re

Innovations investments

Greenlight Re

Solasglas historical investment returns

Greenlight Re

Sector allocation

Greenlight Re 10-K

Capitalization allocation

Greenlight Re 10-K

Solasglas investment returns

Greenlight Re

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Coppola, CFA profile picture
Michael Coppola, CFA
378 Followers
I find investing fascinating - the psychology, the emotions, the analysis and the knowledge required to be successful.  I also have come to enjoy writing, which enables me to be somewhat creative while digging into financial information.  I am particularly focused on financial companies, income producing investments and other easily understood companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing comes with risks. This article is neither a solicitation to buy or sell nor should it be considered as investment advice. You should do your own research before making an investment decision. Not all investments are appropriate for every investor. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.