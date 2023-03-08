Cate Gillon

Premise

I have seen many coverages of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TTWO) and most of them paint a very optimistic future. This may well turn out to be true. The company's hold on open-world games is unparalleled. If there is one company that is further than anyone when it comes close to the concept of achieving a "metaverse" it would be Take-Two. Its next release of GTA is likely the most anticipated game and a lot of hope is pinned on this. But many risks come with a single big expectation and in my write-up, I will review the following -

Valuation that is priced for perfection

The nature of return needed for the capital spent

High expectations that can lead to easy disappointment

Short-term outlook

Stock Price & Valuation

Data by YCharts

The stock has been range-bound and trading around $100 for close to a year. This reflects the overall market behavior as the market also has been range bound for this period of time. But it's valued much higher than the market. The company has reported a loss for the last few quarters which could be attributed to its increased operating expenses as a result of Zynga's acquisition and I could not see actual guidance for a return to profitability. But looking at its PE ratio even before its losses, it was valued at quite a premium.

Data by YCharts

Currently, its Price to Sales ratio is at 3.5 far outside its sector median of 1.2. I have observed that Gaming stocks generally tend to be valued higher than the market and I have not been able to understand the reasons for it. But in Take-Two's case, it could be the optimism of their upcoming installment of GTA being baked into the stock. GTA series and the latest title GTA V carried the company for nearly a decade, which is evident from the chart below.

All time unit sales of select Take-Two Interactive video game franchises and titles worldwide as of February 2023 (Statista)

Grand Theft Auto franchise has made nearly $8 billion since GTA V launched in 2013. This is close to 30% of the total revenues earned by the company since 2013. GTA VI is widely anticipated to be a big hit and drive the company's revenues for the foreseeable future. The current valuation of the company is in tune with this anticipation and the multiples may even expand based on how well the game is received by the public.

Banking on a big release

The current investment narrative in the company based on their next GTA release does not exactly consider the risks associated with such an approach. A lot of capital has already been spent on making GTA VI a reality. The budget is estimated to be at $2B which could cover everything from the marketing, publication, and distribution. This gives an idea of the scale of returns that would be needed to support the stock.

I try to think of other recent big releases that had the same line of expectations. Although not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, Avatar 2 comes to mind in terms of capital and return on investment. The film reportedly cost $350 million and needed to make more than $2B to break even. Fortunately, the company that owns this franchise (DIS) is a lot less exposed to a single product than Take-Two. But if this were to be owned by a smaller company any response less than an absolute home run would have decimated the company.

For a more accurate comparison, we can dial back slightly further and look at the case of Cyberpunk 2077. The company CD Projekt (CDR) (OTCPK:OTGLF) operates at a similar scale as Take-Two. Till 2020, the company was riding a wave of success and Cyberpunk 2077 was a widely anticipated release. There were reports that the company covered its development and marketing costs even before it came out. Post-launch was a different story altogether. The game fell short of expectations and stock lost about half of its value in one month. It continued to lose value for the next several months as the game weighed heavily on the company's fortunes. GTA VI may not face the same outcome as Cyberpunk but it's hard to dismiss the risks here. With the amount of hype, there is no such thing as "meeting expectations". This needs to be a home run for the company. The rate of return that is needed to support and/or propel the stock price is very high and anything short of extraordinary will start weighing down the stock.

There could be a scenario where the game receives lukewarm reception but continues to pick up steam in the following years but it's hard to dismiss the medium-term risks with the company.

What to expect in the short term?

The company has sound debt ratios and there are no survivability risks presented to the company regardless of the performance of its next installment of GTA. But nonetheless, the company's debt has been increasing which could be attributed to its recent acquisition and also partly due to increased spend tied to its game development. What I would like to see more is its operational cash flow being able to sufficiently handle its debt. The last twelve months of CFO excl. SBC is close to zero and this may take a bigger hit if GTA VI does not provide the required boost to its topline. GTA VI is not expected to hit the market until 2024 or even 2025, so what should be expected from this stock before then?

The company will try to find synergies from its recent acquisition and cut costs to improve the bottom line. At the same time, it could ramp up costs closer and closer to its release date and it would be hard to see profitability for 2023 or even 2024. The stock price movement in the short term could be affected by several factors until then.

Market's focus on profitability could suppress the price until Take-Two is able to demonstrate how its recent actions are helping the company get back to profitability Any news of the delayed release, problems linked to the development, or other troubles related to GTA VI will weigh down the stock. The recent leak was largely harmless but nevertheless, it affected the price of the stock Insider transactions from the company for the last few years do not show confidence in the company and may be an indication of the suppressed short-term sentiment

Insider transactions for the last two years (Open Insider)

I am rating this as a Hold because it is hard for me to gauge this company's short or medium-term outlook. I am not the one who wants to get caught in the hype, so I will be pursuing a wait-and-watch approach. If at some point in the future, I find the stock sufficiently underpriced relative to the upside, I may reconsider my position. As of now doing nothing seems to be the best thing to do.