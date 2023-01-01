Crown Crafts Passed The Glut Test And Can Recover

Mar. 20, 2023 3:35 AM ETCrown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)
Summary

  • CRWS designs and sells baby toys and bedding products to large retailers. The company outsources manufacturing and licenses some of the IP for the products.
  • The company has maintained profitability in a tight range even during cyclical decreases. The company's profits did not suffer significantly during the GFC.
  • In recent quarters, the fear was for a significant decrease in revenue, as retailers were slow in moving their inventories.
  • Today, that fear is not gone but is moderated by lower inventories and higher sales at the biggest retailers.
  • The company is well positioned to recover profitability, which could also lead to an earnings multiple recovery. On the downside, a resilient business and a well-covered dividend provide protection.

Babies goods diaper, baby powder, cream, shampoo, oil on white background with copy space. Top view or flat lay

Sergey Nazarov

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is a designer and distributor of baby toys and bedding in the U.S.

The company purchases from offshore manufacturers and distributes through retailers like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), or Target (

Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart

I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

