Sergey Nazarov

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is a designer and distributor of baby toys and bedding in the U.S.

The company purchases from offshore manufacturers and distributes through retailers like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), or Target (TGT). The company receives a substantial portion of revenues from products with licenses, like those of Disney (DIS).

In a previous article from September, I recommended the company based on its desirable niche position, high and well-covered dividend yield, and the fact that it had been able to protect profitability. The company's low debt position, well-covered dividend, and operational history during the previous recession provided the margin of safety.

Six months later, the company suffered minor revenue and profitability damage because retailers cut purchases after building inventories. However, the baby category proves resilient, and recent data from retailers show inventories going down.

In my opinion, CRWS still represents a two-fold opportunity. On the one hand, a substantial dividend, and on the other, the possibility of multiple market recoveries.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from CRWS' filings with the SEC.

Business description

Relationship manager: In my opinion, CRWS is a relationship manager. Its main competitive activity is to manage its relationships with retailers (two customers represent 75% of revenues as of 3Q23, January 2023), suppliers (most of which are in China), and licensors (Disney products generate 33% of sales).

The company has a nimble structure of 129 employees, mostly in fulfilling and warehousing. Its SG&A expenses are relatively variable, meaning that they move in line with gross profits (showing a relatively constant relation below).

Data by YCharts

Baby products, an interesting niche: CRWS sells baby toys and bedding, a category that I believe has relative protection against recessions, and desirable competitive characteristics, at least in terms of customers.

Society loves babies, and people spend on them even during bad times. Parents tend to spend greatly on them; if parents are in trouble, friends and family can step in. A web search of the main retailers shows that Baby is one of the top product categories, and inside Baby, the Baby Gift category is important. For example, it is the 6th category in Target and Amazon and the 10th in Walmart.

Relatively protected operational history: Looking at CRWS' history, we find that they have suffered from relative cyclicality but that it never put profitability at substantial risk. Even during the GFC aftermath or during the COVID pandemic, the company's revenues did not fall significantly below the long-term average.

Data by YCharts

Strong balance sheet: The company does not carry debts, has an open $25 million credit facility, and has $3 million in cash as of 3Q22. Its lease expenses are relatively low at $1 million.

Data by YCharts

Consistent dividend policy: The company has maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.08, or $0.32 yearly, since at least 2013, peppered by extraordinary dividends (the last of which of $0.43 in September 2021).

In fact, although the company's share price history has been relatively boring, it has returned the same as the SPY when dividends are considered.

Data by YCharts

Valuation, thesis, and recent developments

Lower revenues, recession fears: The company's revenues and operating profits have been lower on a YoY. The reason is that the 2021 calendar was a year of higher demand as retailers built inventories after the 2020 supply chain fears, while they decreased inventories in 2022. So the decrease in revenue can be attributed to a short-term inventory cycle.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen below, the company did build higher inventories and is having trouble reducing them. Still, its operating income at the quarterly level is not significantly different from pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

I believe some investors also fear that a recession will hit mid-market companies like CRWS as demand decreases. Although this is possible, CRWS is protected by several factors: its SG&A expenses have been relatively variable, baby products are semi-discretionary only, and the company does not have a big fixed structure.

As an example of demand destruction, the company still made $5.3 million in operating income (more than enough to cover the dividend) during the worst period of the GFC.

Retailers have eliminated the slack: The chart below shows how inventories have decreased and revenues increased in the quarter after the holiday season for the most important retailers. The data reported corresponds with lower revenues as reported by CRWS for the January 2023 quarter (3Q23 for the company).

Data by YCharts

Dividend and multiple: The company trades at a 9x multiple of earnings annualized from the relatively negative 3Q23, generating $1.6 million in earnings ($6.4 million annualized). On a TTM basis, the multiple is even lower, at 7.5x.

With a share price of $5.8, CRWS offers a 5.5% dividend yield, plus the opportunity to receive extraordinary dividends that I believe the company did not pay last year to protect liquidity until inventories are sold.

Further, if things improve, the market might reprice the company's earnings, which have traded at higher multiples before the pandemic. This could provide a double thrust, both from earnings and multiple recoveries.

Data by YCharts

Risks and safety: The main risk is that the price already discounts a further fall in profitability. What is the main risk scenario? During the GFC, the minimum operating profitability was $5.6 million, which, adjusted for income taxes of 21%, would render $4.5 million in net income. At a market cap of $58 million, the P/E ratio would then be 13x, more in line with historical terms, but at a lower profitability level. For that reason, I believe that stock price risk is low. In that case, the dividend of $0.32 would be well covered because it costs $3.2 million a year.

Another risk, more fundamental in nature, is that CRWS depends on a few key relationships. Two retailers represent 75% of its revenues. Disney product licenses represent 40% of revenues. The risk here is that any of those relationships are lost.

In my opinion, the risk does not consider the dual nature of this strong relationship, particularly for baby products. Retailers must know they purchase these products from a trusted, dependable source. The same happens for Disney because it is putting its own brand at risk. The reputational risk of defective baby products is enormous. I believe these relationships appreciate CRWS' experience and quality, and that will not change partners only to extract a few extra points of margin.

Conclusions

I believe CRWS is a coveted quality business, as demonstrated by the resilience of its operating profits even during economic crises. That resilience is generated by semi-discretionary demand for baby products, long-term relationships with retailers, licensors, and suppliers, and a variable SG&A expense structure.

Under that resilience scenario, CRWS offers a well-covered 5.5% dividend yield and a TTM earnings ratio of 7.5x. In my opinion, the company presents the opportunity for both earnings and multiple recoveries. The company's performance during the GFC and the resilience aspects mentioned above protect the main risk of a recession on the downside.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.