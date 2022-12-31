Exchange Bank: Solid Bank With Exceptional Potential

Carlton Getz, CFA profile picture
Carlton Getz, CFA
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Exchange Bank has underperformed our expectations over the last several months.
  • The current banking environment has resulted in an exceptionally low valuation despite a solid financial position.
  • Our assessment suggests the potential for annual returns approaching - or even exceeding - 20% in coming years.

Close-up piggy bank

choness/iStock via Getty Images

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCPK:EXSR) is a $3.4 billion community bank serving the region north of the San Francisco Bay area. We’ve previously written about Exchange Bank’s attractive attributes, including its:

  • low market valuation (0.85x

The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

