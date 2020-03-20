United Airlines: Recent Sell-Off Creates A Buying Opportunity

David Zanoni profile picture
David Zanoni
Marketplace

Summary

  • United Airlines has strong expected growth for the next 3 years.
  • The valuation is attractively low, leaving plenty of upside potential for the stock.
  • The recent sell-off creates an intriguing buying opportunity as travel demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Margin of Safety Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

United Airlines Completes Largest-Ever U.S. Airline Order For Widebody Jets

Scott Olson

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has strong projected long-term growth along with an attractively low valuation. The recent sell-off for the stock creates a compelling buying opportunity. Air travel demand has been improving and exceeding pre-pandemic

United Airlines stock with low valuation and strong high growth

tradingview.com

Consider joining Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing which offers a more in-depth analysis of individual companies.

Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off.

Learn the 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use.

Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.

This article was written by

David Zanoni profile picture
David Zanoni
9.33K Followers
Join MarketWatch Award Winner Kirk Spano For More Profits & Less Risk.

Through diligent analysis, he is ranked in the top 1% of blogging analysts on Tipranks.com for performance and accuracy. David previously contributed to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing [MoSI] Marketplace Service and Risk Research Inc.

David focuses on growth & momentum stocks that are reasonably priced and likely to outperform the market over the long-term. He is a long term investor of quality stocks and uses options for strategy.

David told investors to buy in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 increased 367% and the Nasdaq increased 685% from 2009 through 2019.

He wants to help make people money by investing in high-quality growth stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.