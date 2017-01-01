PC Photography

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share, a 26% decline from its prior payout, for a 14.1% yield. The dramatic cut came on the back of a tangible book value that has been in decline for two years as rising Fed Funds rates disrupt an agency residential MBS position that formed 67% of Annaly's $80.6 billion portfolio as of the end of the mREIT's last reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

Data by YCharts

The direction of Annaly's quarterly payouts since the early pandemic era margin calls forced a wholesale suspension of dividends has been poor. The payouts are down around 45.8% versus quarterly payouts of $1.20 per share in 2019 with the specter of further cuts now looming following the most recent decrease.

Tangible Book Value And Earnings Available For Distribution

Data by YCharts

Annaly's tangible book value as of the end of its fourth quarter was $20.75 per share, up sequentially by $0.85 per share from the prior third quarter but down 35% versus the year-ago comp of $31.81 per share. The quarter-on-quarter recovery of book value is a positive development and arrests what had been four consecutive quarters of book value declining.

Annaly Capital

Annaly's fourth quarter net interest margin declined sequentially by 8 basis points to 1.90% to drive net interest income of $135 million. Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which captures the difference between the average yield on its interest-earning portfolio and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.71% during the fourth quarter, up from 1.70% in the prior third quarter. This drove earnings available for distribution of $0.89 per share, down 16% from $1.06 per share in the third quarter. Fourth quarter EAD would have formed a 98.9% payout ratio against the prior $0.88 per share quarterly dividend. Critically, management stated that they anticipate some further pressure on EAD in the future as their net interest margin further tightens.

Hedging A Future Cut With The Series F Preferreds

Annaly's 6.95% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:NLY.PF) initially paid a fixed $1.74 annual coupon for what would have been a 7.4% yield on cost against preferreds currently trading at $23.62 per share. However, these started trading in 2017 and came up for redemption at the end of September last year. They've now switched to a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a 4.993% spread per year.

QuantumOnline

3-month LIBOR currently stands at 4.94%, up from 0.92% a year ago. This would place the aggregate yield on Series F at 9.93%, around 417 basis points lower than the dividend yield on the common shares. LIBOR, which is set to change to SOFR in June, will likely peak at under 6% in the near term with the Fed expected to raise rates by a further two 25 basis points. Hence, holders of the floating rate preferreds are set to receive an elevated level of income until the eventual dovish Fed pivot which might not come until the second half of next year.

Critically, this renders the preferreds as a strong hedge against inflation as well as a redoubt for investors in the commons potentially looking at maintaining residential MBS exposure but through a security that ranks higher on the dividend totem pole than the commons. There are three core features of these preferreds that make them an intrinsically safer and attractive investment. Firstly, they're cumulative so any unpaid income accumulates as a liability on Annaly's balance sheet to be repaid at eventual redemption. Secondly, they're perpetual with no stated maturity so holders stand to earn income until the mREIT chooses to redeem them. Finally, they have a $25 redemption value which essentially creates an anchor for the preferreds price movements.

It also means that they're currently trading at a small 5.5% discount to par, down over the last few weeks on wider banking angst from a small premium to par. This sets the backdrop for what could be a return to par once the current crisis abates. Should you go for the commons or preferreds? The preferreds here are essentially an interest rate-linked floating rate fixed-income security with a price that barely moves 6% beyond its par value in what could be the early inning of a banking crisis. Whilst there have been steeper drops, the Series F essentially trades at a $25 minus $5 band with the early pandemic crash of course a misnomer to this.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last three years and the preferreds are up 81.45% on a total return basis versus the commons which notched a lower return of 1.81%. Zoom in a year and the preferreds are up by 3.24% versus a loss of 24.34% on the commons. This performance divergence is material and comes as somewhat of an inversion of the best defence is a good offence adage. The preferreds have performed better by virtue of being more stable against what has been three years of disruption from the pandemic to record inflation and an energy crisis to a mini-banking crisis. Hence, whether or not to go with the commons over the preferreds will be dependent on whether you think the next three years will mirror the level of macro-level disruption of the last three years.