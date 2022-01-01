asbe

The Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment firm, with specializations across credit, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure. The company recorded $3.13bn in 2022 revenues alongside a pretax income of $510.81mn.

While the company's AUM principally comes from direct and liquid credit across multiple geographies, these items comprise 54%, while experiencing lower relative growth to other business segments.

Introduction

A majority of Ares' total revenues was derived from management fees ($2.14bn)- further explaining the company's volume-focused strategy- with additional earnings coming from carried interest allocation ($458.01mn), and incentive fees ($301.19mn) among others.

Ares AUM Growth (Ares Annual Presentation)

In creating value for stakeholders and shareholders, Ares has focused on a diversified AUM mix, with further levels of deployable AUM not yet earning fees. The firm has successfully managed to develop new products, channels, geographies, and partnerships across all businesses.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

As aforementioned, Ares' YTD growth exceeds both the broad market (SPY) and the private equity industry alike.

Ares (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

While some may consider this growth to be an accurate reversion to Ares' fair market value, I believe the market is cautiously overpricing the risk of interest rates to the business and neglecting to address Ares' involvement as a provider of alternative finance.

Comparable Companies

The private equity industry is highly heterogeneous, with each major firm focusing on different assets and products. For instance, the world's largest private equity firm, Blackstone (NYSE: BX), has a significant presence in residential and commercial real estate; the Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG), as I've discussed in a previous article, is well-positioned to leverage the coming alternative credit boom; Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has acquired multiple insurance firms; and KKR (NYSE: KKR) is most renowned for their LBO activity.

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, Ares has sustained superior returns to other large private equity firms throughout all time periods. This theme remains the same for revenue growth as well, with the company experiencing 115.86% growth in revenues over the past 5 years. Alongside a solid 73.58% earnings growth over the same period, Ares' price outperformance is of little surprise.

That said, Ares has a materially lower profit margin than competitors, most likely a consequence of their 'scale-above-all' mindset, which has led to a 27% CAGR in AUM at the cost of margin stagnation.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, Ares is undervalued by 16%, with its fair value being ~$89.40. Walking through my model, it assumes a discount rate of 8%- slightly above the company WACC, with a premium added for the volatility the company experiences as a PE firm in a financially turbulent environment.

AlphaSpread

AlphaSpread's multiples-based relative valuation analysis only further supports my hypothesis of market undervaluation.

Therefore, when taking a mean of my DCF and AlphaSpread's relative valuation, I estimate Ares' fair value to be ~$93.79, or a ~20% appreciation to its current price.

A Virtuous Cycle of Secular Growth Arenas

Ares Management has emphasized that they maintain a diverse strategic objective, highlighting six primary avenues for growth, including organic growth, new products, new channels, new geographies, partnerships, and inorganic growth through M&A.

Ares Annual Presentation

This scale expansion has seen particular success with the Ares Credit Group, which accounts for $214.20bn of the firm's AUM. As such, the company seeks margin expansion in this segment, integrating direct origination, credit research, syndication, and trading services under one group.

Ares Annual Presentation

In addition to the fortification of traditional businesses, Ares strives for AUM scale growth, most recently expanding into the Ares Insurance Solutions group and the Ares Acquisition Corporation- a SPAC- with respective AUMs of $2.6bn and $1bn.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts concur with my highly positive view of the company, estimating an average 1Y price appreciation of 25.25% to $94.00.

TradingView

Even at their absolute minimum projected price, Ares' stock is predicted to experience a 10.59% increase in stock price, yet again supporting my bullish thesis.

Risks

Complex Capital-Raising Environment

With high-interest rates and persistent inflation- alongside financial anxiety induced by recent bank collapses- speculative private equity firms such as Ares Management continue to face a difficult environment in which to raise capital for new funds. As such, Ares may not be able to maintain the growth they have enjoyed over the past half-decade.

Appetite for Fee Compression

Alongside this potential inability to provide superior returns, Ares may not be able to demand an effective level of compensation. With already below-industry-average margins due to Ares' scale-focused strategy, the company may have to change their strategic objective or face existential risk to competitiveness.

Macro, Strategic Risk

As Ares seeks to expand their footprint across insurance, SPACs, infrastructure, etc. among other asset classes, it must also face the regulatory, geopolitical, and financial headwinds that come with it, including market sensitivity to a variety of tangibles and intangibles. A sufficient loss in any of these verticals can cause material harm to the business.

Conclusion

In the short term, I expect Ares' relative financial strength to support a reversion to the mean to their stock price's fair value.

In the long-term, Ares' lateral into new asset classes, impressive AUM growth, and ability to expand margins look to continue, therefore reinforcing my opinion on the company.