Summary

  • IWY is a concentrated large-cap growth ETF, selecting from the top 200 stocks in the Russell 1000 Index. Fees are 0.20% and the fund has nearly $5 billion in assets.
  • IWY trades at 28x forward earnings and has only a marginally higher earnings growth rate than SPY. All three screens are backward-looking, a potential flaw with this historically top-performing ETF.
  • Market sentiment, evidenced by weak earnings surprises and analyst earnings revisions, remains poor. A higher margin of safety is required with a richly-valued ETF like IWY.
  • While I don't recommend investors buy IWY today, this article presents its fundamentals alongside QQQ and SPY.
Investment Thesis

The iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is a top-performing large-cap growth ETF with a significant valuation problem that makes it unwise to buy today. As in previous reviews, this article highlights IWY's excessive 28x forward

IWY Characteristics - Net Assets, Premium/Discount, Bid-Ask Spread, Liquidity

iShares

IWY vs. SPY Drawdowns - Which ETF Is Riskier?

Portfolio Visualizer

IWY vs. SPY vs. QQQ Rolling 3 Year Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

Large-Cap Growth ETF Performances - Which Large-Cap Growth ETF Is The Best To Own?

The Sunday Investor

IWY vs. SPY vs. QQQ Sector Exposures

Morningstar

IWY Top Ten Holdings

iShares

IWY vs. SPY vs. QQQ Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

Apple Compound Annual Growth Rates - Revenue/Sales, EBITDA, Operating Income (EBIT), Net Income, Normalized Net Income, Earnings From Continuing Operations - 1Y, 3Y, 5Y, 10Y

Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 Earnings Surprises By Quarter

Yardeni Research

