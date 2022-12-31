Quest Diagnostics Remains A Solid Long-Term Company

Mar. 20, 2023 4:20 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)
Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
30 Followers

Summary

  • Quest Diagnostics core business is experiencing strong growth and has a structure that could potentially exceed market expectations.
  • The current valuation seems very promising and making an entry at these prices I think would offer good returns.
  • DGX has the ability to reinvest a small portion of its post-tax earnings at high rates of return, and the remaining amount can be distributed to shareholders through dividends.

Pharmacist organizing the medicine drawer

Marko Geber

Investment Summary

While Quest Diagnostics Incorporated's (NYSE:DGX) profitability margins have been affected in the short term, the company remains financially stable with solid cash flow from operations. The company's valuation metrics are generally in line with industry peers, suggesting that

Highlights from the last earnings report

Earnings Highlights (Q1 Report)

The outlook for the diagnostics market

Diagnostics Market (Precedence Research)

Assets from the last earnings report

Assets (Q1 Report)

Cash flow report from the company

Cash Flow Statement (Q1 Report)

The last 12 months of the stock chart for the company

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
30 Followers
I have been passionate about finance for a long-time and I think it's important to have an understanding of investing. I particuarly like the healthcare sector as a whole, there are many opportunities here and the potential for long-term value holds.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.