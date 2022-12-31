Bruce Bennett

Last week, Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) reported its Q4 results. At first glance, it would seem like good news. The company beat analyst expectations and its guidance, and pulled in slightly positive EBITDA and net income results after heavy losses for the first three quarters of 2022. Revenue declined 20% compared to Q4 2021. However, considering that the revenue declined 32% for the first nine months of the year, this is actually a welcome turnaround. CASA disclosed revenue guidance of $300 to $325 million for 2023, making the turnaround complete. A midpoint result of $312.5 million would be 9% growth over 2022's $286.5 million revenue.

Despite clear signs of a turnaround, the stock got absolutely ruined in the three trading days following the earnings report, collapsing 63% from $3.49 to $1.29. What I find particularly unusual is that the stock dropped that heavily on only 7.4 million in volume over those three days. CASA has 95 million shares outstanding and a 31 million float. Usually when stocks tank this badly on earnings or any kind of bad news, they churn through well in excess of 100% of their float over the next several days.

It's not like there was a massive rush to the exits. There was a certain amount of shareholders and likely short term traders who wanted to sell at any price and there was just nobody around to buy those shares. The complete lack of volume in this tank and the fact that I find this earnings report to be more good news than bad has me believing that the sell off is way overdone and picking up shares in the sub-$1.50 range will be a good buy.

Why did the stock tank as badly as it did?

As an outside investor looking in, I'm reliant on what the company has told the investing public and my financial analytical skills to try to predict any forthcoming bad news. Frankly, CASA stock has traded like someone got word that an absolute disaster is about to come and was willing to dump shares at any price. I could be blindsided with some unknown bad news and lose on the investment. However, I am speculating on what the issues could be and concluding that the impact is overdone.

The most obvious headwind is the fact that $226 million of long-term debt is due in December 2023. On the conference call, the company didn't hide the fact that this raises going concern issues as the debt is due in nine months. That being said, CASA has engaged JP Morgan in refinancing this debt and expects to do so well before the December maturity date. CASA also retired $50 million of that debt at a discount in Q4.

Given the current situation with the banking system, it's understandable that some investors may get particularly spooked at the idea of a term loan of this size needing refinancing. While I think that has more to do with sentiment than reality, the more pressing issue is that this debt will almost certainly be refinanced at a much higher rate. The company's interest expense was $5.4 million in Q4 and $17.6 million in 2022. Net income was $1.2 million in Q4. Another few million in annual interest expense could be the difference between net earnings and a net loss.

As of December 31, 2022, the $226 million floating term loan had an 8.38% rate based on a one-month Eurodollar rate of 4.38% plus 4% margin. If CASA refinances with similar terms, there's a good chance that it will be paying interest of 10% or more, leading to at least $5 million more in annual interest expense in 2023 than in 2022 purely due to rising rates.

The other major issue is that while revenue guidance of $300 to $325 million represents a solid turnaround from 2022's negative growth, it's still short of analyst expectations of $355 million. This lighter than expected guidance stems from one large North American cable customer ultimately deciding not to proceed with CASA for the rollout for its cable infrastructure upgrade project. CASA will continue to receive maintenance revenue from that customer for 2023. Offsetting this disappointing news is that the company was recently awarded a contract with a major European cable operator.

CASA has $286 million in backlog comprising of $153 million worth of work to be done in 2023, $36 million in deferred revenue and $96 million of future billings in 2024 and beyond as part of the $140 million deal with Verizon (VZ). Even though the loss of the customer is disappointing, there is enough evidence here to suggest it was a one-off event and not indicative of the company losing its market share. If the stock price tanked 63% on light but still positive guidance, I believe that this is overdone.

Why I think the sell-off on CASA is overdone and is a good speculative buy

If I am correct in my assumption that there is not any more bad news to come for the company, this looks like an ideal time for a speculative buy. The chart below clearly demonstrates why.

Since CASA's IPO in late 2017, the company has dropped from a ~5x revenue multiple to less than 0.5x. Both the stock price and revenue multiple sit at all-time lows. Given that the company has had five years of stalled revenue growth and shrinking-to-negative earnings, it's understandable that the market is no longer willing to give a 5x revenue multiple valuation. What's confusing is that it was willing to give about a 1.5x revenue multiple valuation throughout 2022 when the company was in the middle of its hardship. Now that light can be seen at the end of the tunnel, this is when the stock price tanks.

Applying a 1x multiple to 2023's revenue guidance would imply a stock price in the low $3's, which is where it was a week ago before the earnings report was released. I think this is a fair and reasonable short term target.

Even if the company and/or the stock price continues to struggle, investors have a fail-safe. Last April, the company signed the aforementioned multi-year $140 million contract with Verizon. In addition to the contract, VZ also purchased a 9.9% stake in CASA, comprising of 9.3 million shares at a stock price of $4.24. This deal was very well received as the stock shot up to a 52-week high of $7.18 immediately after it was announced. Fellow Seeking Alpha author Daniel Jones wrote an upbeat article on the deal, diving into details about the business opportunity and motivation for Verizon.

However, this was all before CASA announced a stream of poor quarterly results that were primarily blamed on supply chain issues. This resulted in a steady slippage of the stock price that accelerated and hopefully bottomed out last week. At $1.29, VZ's once brilliant $40 million investment is now worth only $12 million. At a $124 million market cap, CASA's equity is now worth less that the deal with Verizon. Any buyout scenario would also have to absorb the debt, leaving the company's enterprise value in the $350 million range.

Although an investor shouldn't base their entire investment thesis on Verizon buying out CASA, the existence of the relationship should provide some added comfort that the stock is at an unsustainably low level and will rebound. Verizon has tremendous interest in making sure that CASA continues its operations unabated. CASA is a key player in the development of Verizon's 5G and Mobile Edge Computing ecosystem. If CASA does become financially distressed due to an inability to refinance its debt, we can consider Verizon to be a financier of last resort. That should put a floor on the stock price because I believe that the relationship with Verizon puts a ceiling on the risk.

Conversely, if the looming debt issue is solved in the coming months along with a Q1 report that continues with the improvement seen in Q4, there is reason to believe that a recovery in the stock price can happen reasonably soon.