Summary

  • Casa reported Q4 earnings last week that were slightly above expectations and showed a small profit. Despite that, the stock price has tanked 63% on low volume since then.
  • Casa needs to refinance its debt by the end of the year. It also forecasted 2023 revenue below analyst expectations. Both of these issues are weighing on the stock.
  • Casa is now trading below a 0.5x revenue multiple.
  • Last year, Casa signed a long-term deal with Verizon, which included a 9.9% equity investment at $4.24 for $40 million.
  • All things considered, I think the drop in the stock price was overdone, and Casa is due for a bounce. The relationship with Verizon could be a wild card that provides more upside.

Last week, Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) reported its Q4 results. At first glance, it would seem like good news. The company beat analyst expectations and its guidance, and pulled in slightly positive EBITDA and net

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CASA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

