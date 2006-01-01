BAWAG Group: An Undervalued, Highly Profitable Retail Bank With A Low-Risk Profile

Mar. 20, 2023 4:34 AM ETBAWAG Group AG (BWAGF)EBKDY, EBKOF, RAIFF, RAIFY
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
119 Followers

Summary

  • BAWAG Group is an Austrian retail/universal bank.
  • Along with other banks, shares are down more than 20 percent since the beginning of March.
  • This is unwarranted as the bank has a purposefully low-risk profile, solid fundamentals, and is very profitable.
  • There is a Buy opportunity for investors.

Bawag PSK logo in front of their office for Vienna. Bawag PSK is an Austrian retail and commercial bank, the fourth largest in the country.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate this is almost equivalent to USD.)

BAWAG Group (OTCPK:BWAGF) is one of the three banks which are in the

BAWAG Group share price

BAWAG Group share price (Source: Wiener Boerse)

Core operating expenses and CIR

Core operating expenses and CIR (Source: BAWAG Group)

BAWAG Key KPSs since the IPO

BAWAG KPSs since the IPO (Source: BAWAG Group)

Cash and cash equivalent in Q3 and Q4 2022

Cash and cash equivalent in Q3 and Q4 2022 (Source: BAWAG Group)

BAWAG Group 2022 balance sheet

BAWAG Group 2022 balance sheet (Source: BAWAG Group)

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
119 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWAGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.