Marathon Petroleum Should Benefit From Europe's Net-Zero Strategy

Mar. 20, 2023 4:38 AM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
762 Followers

Summary

  • LNG demand from Europe continues to drive revenue.
  • Net-Zero strategy and global demand continue to drive LNG demand.
  • Fundamentals remain cheap for now.
U.S. Bans Russian Oil Imports In Response To Continuing Invasion Of Ukraine

David Ryder/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) is set to benefit from Europe's Net-Zero strategy well into 2023, as demand continues to increase. Marathon trades relatively cheaply and has a reasonable upside considering the valuation.

Overview

Marathon Petroleum currently has 2898

This article was written by

The Value Analyst profile picture
The Value Analyst
762 Followers
I have worked as an analyst for close to a decade. I look for equities that are mismatched in the medium term due to adverse events.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.