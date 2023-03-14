Fahroni

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) investors who picked ZIM's lows in December have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly. We updated investors that the trend in ZIM turned so pessimistic in December that buying the dips looked highly attractive.

The critical question is whether the company could emerge from its massive battering moving forward, even as the container shipping market looks weak, at least through H1'23?

We believe investors following the news in container shipping should be aware that global freight rates have dropped to pre-pandemic lows.

As such, the bottoming in the freight rates has not occurred, even though ZIM managed to outperform the market since its lows in December. Strange? Why is the market reacting in this manner?

Investors need to remind themselves that the market is forward-looking. As such, by the time freight rates bottom, the market has likely priced in the possibility ahead of time, as buyers anticipate.

Therefore, it's critical for investors not to be caught up in recent news, events, and macros. By the time these headlines are printed, the market has likely already priced them in to a certain extent.

With that in mind, our thesis is predicated on our assessment that ZIM bottomed out in December 2022 as market operators work on the potential for the company's operating performance to improve further in H2'23. Does it make sense?

Management highlighted that it believes "freight rates are close to [the] bottom, and [it expects] some improvement in 2023." As a result, the company is confident in proffering adjusted EBITDA (midpoint: $2B) and adjusted EBIT profitability (midpoint: $300M) in 2023.

An analyst on the call asked whether the company is "expecting EBIT losses in the first half?" Management didn't state expressly but maintained that the company sees a better H2'23.

Hence, we believe investors should continue to expect a challenging operating environment in Q1 and Q2, with earnings releases likely coming in weak year-over-year.

Therefore, investors must assess whether the company's optimism is shared by its peers or customers.

Accordingly, Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen articulated recently he "expects a rebound in demand for global shipping after a slump in volumes that lasts through mid-year."

Furthermore, data from the National Retail Foundation or NRF discussed import volume trends should continue improving through May 2023, after posting "an unusually large 26.2% [decline] from a year earlier" in February.

Therefore, inventory adjustments among the leading retailers have likely bottomed out / bottoming soon, with restocking expected moving ahead.

ZIM Integrated accentuated that it's optimistic about the improvement in demand from retailers as CFO Xavier Destriau added:

We are getting some early indication and early signs that once the inventories have come down to the level where the main retailers want them to be, the demand will be surfaced...We truly do believe that we are near to [the] bottom in terms of demand. (ZIM Integrated FQ4'22 earnings call)

Moreover, the China thesis we put out in December is working out. China reported that "imports rose 4.2% YoY to $197 billion in February, following a slump of 21.4% in January."

Hence, the Chinese economy has continued to recover from its COVID malaise, auguring well for its "demand for global commodities as domestic consumption gains momentum."

As such, we believe China's tailwinds are still in the early stages, bolstered by the restocking activities among retailers. As such, the bear case in ZIM is likely weakening, suggesting ZIM's medium-term bottom has likely formed in December.

The question is whether there's still reasonable reward/risk upside for investors to capture from the current levels?

ZIM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

ZIM has recovered more than 50% from its December lows to its recent March highs, outperforming the SPX relatively easily.

Some bearish investors have suggested that the potential loss of the company's dividends in 2023 could compel income-seeking investors to bail out.

It's a valid concern. We noticed a steep selloff two weeks ago, which was resolutely defended by dip buyers last week, picking up the pieces, despite the furor in the banking sector.

Hence, we assessed that dividend investors who had wanted to get off the ship have likely jumped onto their safety raft, with potential downside volatility attributed to these investors less significant to ZIM moving ahead.

The reward/risk profile for investors picking the current levels remains favorable if the world does not fall into a global recession or hard landing (which is not our thesis).

ZIM blended fair value estimates (InvestingPro)

ZIM's blended fair value estimate of $31 implies a 30% potential upside from the current levels. As such, we parsed that the reward/risk profile from a valuation and price action perspective is favorable to maintain our bullish thesis.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).

Note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice.