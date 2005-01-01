OPEC Update, March 2023

Mar. 20, 2023 5:20 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, SCO, XOP, CRAK, IEO, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, XES
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • OPEC crude output was revised lower in January 2023 by 69 kb/d compared to last month’s report and December 2022 OPEC crude output was revised lower by 7 kb/d.
  • Assuming the ratio of World C+C to total liquids has remained close to the level of Jan 2021 to Nov 2022 period, we can estimate that World C+C might be around 82.1 Mb/d in Feb 2023.
  • It seems unlikely that OPEC returns to its previous peak unless Iran and Venezuela increase output, which also seems unlikely at present.
OPEC concept. Oil barrels in color of flags of countries memebers of OPEC on world political map background.

Bet_Noire

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for March 2023 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is February 2023 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.56K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.