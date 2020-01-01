richcano

Introduction

U.S. treasuries is considered a haven especially in times of market turmoil. Given lots of macroeconomic uncertainties in 2023, will this be the year to own U.S. treasuries? In this article, we will analyze Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) and provide our insights and recommendations.

ETF Overview

SCHR has a portfolio of intermediate-term U.S. treasuries. The fund delivered two consecutive years of negative returns due to the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy. While downside risk is likely limited this year, a meaningful rebound will likely not happen either. Meanwhile, investors can earn an interest income with a yield of about 4%.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

2022 was an abysmal year for SCHR

SCHR's fund price had a phenomenal year in 2020 as it set a record high that year following the Federal Reserve's easing monetary policy to rescue the economy. However, since reaching the high in second half of 2020, the fund has lost over 14% of its value, and setting two consecutive years of decline. The decline especially in 2022 was primarily due to the result of the Federal Reserve's effort to tame inflation by aggressively hiking the rate. Since bond prices usually have an inverse relationship to rates, as rate rises, bond prices tend to fall. SCHR's return in 2021 and 2022 was the worst it has ever experienced since its inception in August 2010.

Compared to its peer Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT), SCHR's negative return of 14.35% was comparable as both funds have average maturity years of 5.6 years. However, SCHR has a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03%. In contrast, VGIT's expense ratio is 0.04%.

YCharts

SCHR has an intermediate rate sensitivity

SCHR's performance in the past two years was not great. But it wasn't the worst either. As can be seen from the chart below, its peer Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) delivered a negative return over 37% since the high reached in 2020. This was much higher than SCHR's negative return of 14.35%. In contrast, its shorter term peer, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) delivered a much smaller loss of 5.57%. SCHR's outperformance to SCHQ but underperformance to SCHO was primarily due to its "intermediate" rate sensitivity. For reader's information, the longer the duration of the bonds, the higher the sensitivity to the change in rate. This explains why last year's aggressive rate hike had a much greater impact on SCHQ than on SCHR.

YCharts

A better choice than investment grade corporate bond funds in times of turmoil

Unlike U.S. treasury funds that tend to withstand during market turmoil, corporate bond fund such as Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) tend to suffer dramatic decline in its fund price when the market panics. As can be seen from the chart below, during the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, VCIT's fund price had a negative spike. In contrast, SCHR's fund price was very firm in 2020. This was because U.S. treasuries is considered as risk-free assets. In times of extreme market turmoil, money will flow out of riskier assets such as corporate bonds and buy U.S. treasuries instead.

YCharts

Given that 2023 is likely a year of macroeconomic uncertainties, we expect market fears may escalate especially when a recession is imminent or when a financial crisis arisen. The recent troubles faced by Silicon Valley Bank and several other mid-sized banks reveals that the financial system may be under severe stress due to the aggressive rate hike last year. In this environment, it will be challenging for the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten its monetary policy again. Therefore, we think SCHR's downside risk is likely limited in 2023. Nevertheless, upside potential may also be limited as the Federal Reserve is not expected to drop the rate any time soon due to persistent inflation.

Investor Takeaway

SCHR has limited downside risk in 2023 but a meaningful rebound is unlikely in the near-term either. Given almost zero credit risk, this fund is a safe choice for investors in times of market turmoil. Therefore, this fund is suitable for investors wishing to earn a safe interest income as it currently has a yield about 4%.