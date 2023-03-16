Fortuna Silver Mines: The Séguéla Project In Ivory Coast Is Nearly Completed

Mar. 20, 2023 6:03 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver Mines's revenues were $164.72 million, with a net loss of $152.77 million or $0.52 per diluted share in 4Q22.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines's revenues were $164.72 million, with a net loss of $152.77 million or $0.52 per diluted share in 4Q22.
  • I recommend buying FSM stock between $3.25-$3.12, with likely lower support at $2.85.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ

Part I - Introduction

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on March 15, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 23, 2023. In this preceding article, I discussed the fourth

Map

FSM Assets presentation (FSM Presentation)

Chart

FSM Yearly production history (Fun Trading)

Map

FSM Seguela Project Presentation (FSM Presentation)

Chart

FSM Gold, silver, copper 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FSM Quarterly Gold and silver production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FSM Quarterly Gold and Silver prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FSM Quarterly Lead and Zinc production history (Fun Trading)

Table

FSM 2023 Guidance presentation (FSM Presentation)

Chart

FSM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Fortuna Silver's revenues were $164.72 million in 4Q22, down 17.2% YoY and slightly down sequentially.

Chart

FSM Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.
The calculation differs from the company, which uses another measure. Free cash flow calculation is a Non-IFRS Financial measure and can fluctuate. Hence, applying the same formula to your stocks is essential, which is what I do here.

Chart

FSM Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FSM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

FSM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $3.55 and support at $3.22.

As I said in the preceding article, ascending channel patterns are generally short-term bullish and move higher within an ascending channel. Still, these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns.

However, it is hard to overlook the bullish recent gold trend created by the new bank crisis that threatens to spread worldwide. In this situation, FSM may also turn bullish because high tide lifts all boats.

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.02K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As explained in my article, I trade short-term FSM and own a long-term position.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.