Wirestock

Each year, I provide monthly overviews for orders, cancellations, deliveries, and other order book mutations for Boeing (NYSE:BA). While the release of monthly orders and other order news does not always directly impact the Boeing stock price, it's important to keep track of the orders and deliveries because this provides the smallest blocks of information from which we can assess how things are going for the US jet maker and detect trends early on. In this report, I will be analyzing the Boeing orders for February 2023 as well as the deliveries.

Why Did Boeing Stock Underperform?

Boeing Stock Price Development Timeframe Boeing Market Performance February -6.2% -3.6% Underperformance Year-to-date +5.5% +2% Outperformance Click to enlarge

There are multiple reasons why Boeing underperformed the market in February. In mid-February, Boeing stock started sliding and that could be related to the Air India tentative agreement that was announced. It was not in any way bad news for Boeing, but a lot of momentum had already built towards the order which is challenging to sustain. Furthermore it became clear that February deliveries would come in soft and there still were part shortages for aircraft assembly and Air Lease Corporation (AL) commented on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing delivery streams saying they were not improving. Furthermore, in late February it became clear that Dreamliner deliveries were once again halted.

Year-to-date Boeing is still outperforming driven by solid share price appreciation in January driven by events such as the first MAX flight in China reintroducing the airplane to the Chinese traveler and strong cash flow figures for 2022 in Boeing’s full-year earnings.

Boeing February 2023 Airplane Order News

The Aerospace Forum

In February, Boeing booked 5 gross orders, marking a sequential decrease of 50 orders, with order inflow exclusively for the Boeing 737:

An unidentified customer ordered five Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

An order for one Boeing 737 MAX from Air Lease Corporation was transferred to Oman Air.

Iraq Airways was identified as the customer for six Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for three Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

American Airlines (AAL) was identified as the customer for 5 Boeing 787-9 airplanes.

China Airlines selected GEnx turbofans from General Electric (GE) for their order for 16 Boeing 787-9s.

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) selected GEnx turbofans from General Electric for one Boeing 787-9.

United Airlines (UAL) selected GEnx turbofans from General Electric for 100 Boeing 787-9s.

An unidentified customer selected GEnx turbofans from General Electric for six Boeing 787-10s.

United Airlines was identified as the customer for one Boeing 787-10.

Boeing had an extremely soft month in terms of order inflow with only five orders valued of $261 million, while it scrapped three orders valued at $156 million from the books, bringing the net orders to two orders with a value of slightly over $100 million. A year ago, Boeing booked 37 orders and five cancellations, bringing its net orders to 32 units with a net order value of $1.8 billion. So for February 2023, we see a decline in gross order airplane orders and value as well as a significant reduction in net orders and value.

During the month, ASC 606 adjustments remained stable. ASC 606 Adjustments are orders for which a purchase agreement exists but additional requirements beyond the existence of a purchase contract are not met. An increase means that more orders are doubtful, while a decrease means that the additional requirements are met or the order that was considered doubtful was cancelled. Boeing currently has 823 orders for which the additional criteria are not met.

Boeing February 2023 Aircraft Delivery News

Boeing

In February, Boeing delivered 28 jets compared to 38 in the previous month. The US jet maker delivered 25 single-aisle jets and three wide-body aircraft with a combined value of $1.9 billion:

Boeing delivered 25 Boeing 737 airplanes including 24 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and one Boeing P-8A.

Boeing delivered the final Boeing 747-8F to Atlas Air (AAWW).

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777F to Air China Cargo.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 787-10s to United Airlines.

In February, the softness in deliveries continued. It seems that February always is somewhat of a soft month, but continued part shortages are impacting Boeing 737 MAX deliveries while the Boeing 787 delivery stop that was in effect in February resulted in only one Boeing 787 being formally delivered.

Compared to last year, February delivery numbers increased by 6 units from 22 deliveries to 28 deliveries while the value of those deliveries increased from $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion. During the month Boeing 737 program deliveries were up five units and Dreamliner deliveries were up one unit. Boeing 767 deliveries remain absent due to non-conformances as reported by The Air Current while Dreamliner deliveries were flat due to the delivery stop.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 0.2 in terms of orders and 0.1 in terms of value, while the cancellation rate was 60% measured against the order inflow, and negligible when measured against the backlog. The book-to-bill ratio for the year is looking extremely strong with a ratio of 0.9 measured by units and 1.3 measured by value. As I noted previously, we are looking for book-to-bill ratios higher than one, but even when that is achieved, these ratios should also be placed in context as we see strong demand but significant pressure from the supply side to translate orders into deliveries.

What Is Boeing's Delivery Target For 2023?

For 2023, Boeing has not provided an official delivery target, but the company expects 400 to 450 Boeing 737 deliveries and around 70-80 Boeing 787 deliveries. Overall, I am expecting around 535-595 deliveries.

How Do Boeing Airplane Deliveries Compare To Airbus?

Boeing delivered 28 airplanes to customers in February, while Airbus delivered 46 airplanes. In the first two months both manufacturers delivered 66 airplanes. So, while seemingly Boeing is the manufacturer with the bigger problems, both manufacturers delivered the same number of airplanes in the first two months of the year.

Conclusion: Boeing Stock Remains A Buy Despite Challenges

Generally, I don’t see major challenges for Boeing to bag orders for its key programs. February order inflow was very soft, but with future sales to Air India and Saudia amongst others we know there is a solid pipeline from which a firm skyline can be constructed. The bigger issue is the delivery flow which is not smooth. The company has a production rate of around 30 Boeing 737 aircraft per month and a significant inventory of Boeing 737 MAX jets awaiting delivery which should allow for a significantly higher delivery rate and the same holds for the Boeing 787 program, but we are seeing that supply chain issues and program specific issues are holding the delivery numbers back. This year should see significantly better delivery numbers, but the reality is that production does not quite seem as smooth as it should be.

Nevertheless, with the significant improvement in delivery expected this year, I do think that Boeing remains a buy.