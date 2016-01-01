PayPal: Growth Ahead, Still Undervalued

Mar. 20, 2023 6:19 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • The digital payments market will continue to grow at a solid pace.
  • Although competition is fierce, PayPal has its target audience and further strong market share erosion is unlikely.
  • The company's cost-cutting policy is already starting to pay off, and further saving of labour will increase margin.
  • It is fair to say that PayPal is already a mature business. The company has an established target audience, no need for large capital investments, and a high FCF generation capacity. Further payouts in the form of buybacks bode well for attractive returns.
  • The market is still fundamentally undervalued, and PayPal is trading well below its fair multiple. Our valuation assumes Strong Buy status at current prices.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a significant player in the digital payments industry. Despite the advancement of competitors and the likely emergence of new companies, PayPal has its target audience, and we do not expect major erosion of market share in future. The

We believe that payment systems remain an investment-attractive industry given the ongoing massive digitalization of the economy, as well as the remaining high potential in emerging markets, where the use of alternative transactional systems remains limited.

of users of digital transaction systems as a forecast of active users and erosion of market share by 0.40% (to 10.09%) by 2025.

We thus expect the company to reach 496 million active accounts by 2025 (+61 million in 2023-2025). Despite a significant slowdown versus 2016-2021, we believe that it can be described as a healthy organic growth given PayPal's updated strategy.

However, PayPal continues to develop not only through the main transaction service, but also via smaller fintech sectors like Braintree or decentralized small platforms, which will provide additional support amid growing competition and will expand revenue streams.

Therefore, we expect EBITDA in 2023 to amount to $6 347 million (+23.2% YoY) and to $7 679 million (+21.0% YoY) in 2024.

Many investors are disappointed with the stock's performance over the last year, but even relying on historical data, the company is now significantly undervalued. The multiple has been very sensitive to the dynamics of the company's operating results and market share, but given that the main share erosion is behind, we believe that the multiple should return to its historical values.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

