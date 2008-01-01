VCV: Forward Outlook Suggests Value Remains

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups

Summary

  • I continue to see muni bonds as a preferred way to re-enter the fixed-income market, which has done much better in 2023.
  • The fund's discount to NAV remains in double-digit territory. This offers inherent value for a stable sector.
  • As expectations for the Fed's benchmark rate continue to decline in the wake of market volatility, more investors are going to want to lock in higher than average yields now.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Aerial of downtown at sunset, San Francisco, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) as an investment option at its current market price. The trust’s investment objective is

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Debt Outstanding (By Sector)

Debt Outstanding (By Sector) (JPMorgan Chase)

Fed Rate Expectations

Fed Rate Expectations (Charles Schwab)

S&P 500 Daily Performance

S&P 500 Daily Performance (Yahoo Finance)

California's Budget Reserves

California's Budget Reserves (California Budget & Policy Center)

Cali's Muni Issuance

Cali's Muni Issuance (Bloomberg)

Consider the Income Lab.

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.05K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE, RYE; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VCV, PCK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.