Pobytov

Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a terrible 2022. The poor share price performance warrants an update as I was far too early to conclude that appeal was improving in April of last year.

In my view the company was a long term quality name which built up a strong track record by savvy-dealmaking and sound capital allocations skills, something which I doubt right now.

A Base

Helen of Tory is in essence a collection of consumer brands which are market leaders in their respective dedicated and typically niche segments. Brands to think of include Oxo, Braun, Vicks, Pur, Drybar and others, as the company believes that these categories show solid growth, allow for high margins, and results in low reinvestment requirements, at least that is the promise.

After having become a shareholder at $130 during the pandemic, shares saw a swift recovery to $212 in April 2022, after shares traded as high as $250 late in 2021. Fiscal 2021 results (reported in April of that year) showed a big increase in sales to $2.1 billion as operating margins rose more than three points to 13% of sales, translating into earnings of $10 per share on a GAAP basis. This profitability and the fact that leverage was equal to about EBITDA made for a reasonable compelling situation, although the performance was lifted by the pandemic of course.

Following the strong results reported for 2021, Helen of Troy announced a $414 million deal for Osprey Packs, a leader in technical and everyday packs in the autumn of that year. The deal would add over $150 million in sales and contribute 20% EBITDA margins, although I feared that this business might have benefited a bit from the pandemic of course, as that same fear applied to some other deals as well.

Some upbeat operational developments were needed as second quarter sales for the fiscal year 2022 fell 10% with pandemic related trends reversing. Moreover, the company faced issues with the EPA with regard to compliance of packing claims in water and filtration products.

After the third quarter results stabilized a bit, Helen announced a $150 million deal for Curlsmith, a prestige hair care business in the spring of 2022 just days ahead of the release of the full year results for 2022. For the year, sales and earnings (excluding charges for the EPA issue) were anticipated to come flattish, albeit that net debt would likely increase to about a billion, for a 2.0-2.5 times leverage ratio. Still sitting on 50% of my original position I was gradually becoming more upbeat for valuation reasons, although I let my position unchanged, and I have lost track of the company for a while.

A Terrible 2022

Since April shares have lost over half their value, having fallen from $212 to $90, trading near the 52-weeks lows. In April, the company posted its 2022 results with revenues actually up nearly 6% to $2.22 billion, with GAAP earnings down by about a dollar to $9.17 per share. Adjusted earnings topped $12 per share, with most of the discrepancy coming from EPA compliance costs and stock-based compensation costs.

The 2023 outlook was not particularly convincing given the dealmaking and the inflationary trends with sales seen up 7-9%, and GAAP earnings seen between $9.92 and $10.38 per share, amidst an anticipated mid-single digit increase in adjusted earnings per share. The company cut the sales guidance to just $2.15-$2.20 billion alongside the first quarter earnings report, indicating that sales are seen down instead of up significantly.

Moreover, full year earnings were now seen at $6.81 per share (at the midpoint of the range). This is the result of inventory actions taken by clients, amidst more challenging interest and inflationary trends. This, and poor cash flow conversion made that net debt rose to $1.05 billion.

These continued headwinds made that the company cut the full year sales outlook to $2.00-$2.05 billion following the second quarter earnings report, with GAAP earnings seen a midpoint of $4.60 per share, and adjusted earnings seen around $9.20 per share. These headwinds made that net debt rose further to $1.12 billion.

The third quarter results, released early in January, provided some comfort as the company upped the full year sales outlook to $2.025-$2.05 billion with the midpoint of the earnings guidance seen a few pennies short of $5 per share, and adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $9.30 per share. Fortunately, cash flow conversion improved at bit as net debt fell to $1.03 billion.

The company has generated $254 million in adjusted EBITDA in the first three quarters of the year which annualized works down to about $340 million, for a leverage ratio around 3 times. This is high and a bit concerning given the shortfall in the results, as well as developments in financing markets.

What Now?

While 2022 was a very tough year, after a complete reset in earnings expectations, it appeared that the third quarter results provide some stabilization. That is badly needed as there is more bad news for investors to digest. Amidst the continued operational challenges, the company has seen its CFO resign in March, as Mr. Osberg plans to live closer to his family, but given the year which the company has seen, this is highly unfortunate of course.

Concerning is that the stock was pitched as a short idea by Hedgeye, citing market share losses, and a structural reset in profitability which suggests a much lower share price as the core thesis. At last, the company itself does not expect a swift recovery, announcing job cuts to the tune of around 10% at the start of this calendar year.

Given all this, I am cautious here. While I would like to buy the dip and add to my position, I simply feel a bit at unease to do so with leverage being high, as well as the CFO resignation, and perhaps concerns that there might be more at hand here. It is exactly these reasons why I am not willing to double down here at these levels, although I will keep a very close eye on the developments from here.