MCHI: The Reserve Rate Cut Announced March 17 Unlikely To Boost MSCI China Index

Mar. 20, 2023 7:21 AM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Merton Bay Capital profile picture
Merton Bay Capital
88 Followers

Summary

  • A surprise reserve rate cut may signal a weakening of the economic outlook.
  • There are signs that the economic outlook may not be as strong as many expect.
  • The MSCI China index performance was generally lackluster during the reserve rate cut period.

Peoples Republic of China flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

We think the reserve rate cut announced on Friday would not boost the stock price of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) as:

1) A surprise reserve rate cut may signal a weakening of the economic outlook

The People's Bank

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Merton Bay Capital profile picture
Merton Bay Capital
88 Followers
Our investment philosophy was initially drawn to the deep value, fundamental driven style. While such style has translated into above market return, we rely increasingly on the growth-at-a-reasonable-price approach. This has been working particularly well after the GFC and is likely so with QE infinity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.