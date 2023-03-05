TexBr

We think the reserve rate cut announced on Friday would not boost the stock price of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) as:

1) A surprise reserve rate cut may signal a weakening of the economic outlook

The People's Bank of China, China's Central bank, announced on Friday a surprise reserve rate cut of 50 basis points, which will be effective on March 27. Based on the analysts' calculation, this March reserve rate cut will release Rmb500 billion (or US$72.6 billion) of liquidity into the banking system of China.

The last reserve rate cut from the China's Central Bank was in December 2022. Since then, China has enjoyed a strong economic rebound as the country re-opened from pandemic lock-downs.

Note that, the economic data was strong in the first two months of this year. China Manufacturing activity was at one of the strongest in a decade as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded to 52.6 in February 2023 from 50.1 in January 2023.

As such, we believe the market did not have any expectation for a cut in reserve rate. In our view, a surprise reserve rate cut at the current juncture likely signal a weakening of the economic outlook.

2) There are signs that the economic outlook may not be as strong as many expect

The Chinese government set a lower-than-expect target in 2023: China reported one of the worst GDP growth in the past decades of 3% in 2022 due to the pandemic lock-down. Earlier this year, analysts expect a strong 2023 rebound and expect the Chinese officials to set a GDP growth target as high as 6%. However, in the 2023 China National Congress held on March 5, 2023, the officials only set a conservative 2023 GDP target of around 5%. This was at the lower end of analyst forecast of 5.0-5.5%. The overall outlook is possibly even more conservative as the new China new premier, Li Qiang, warned on March 13 that achieving the 2023 target would not be easy and would require the officials to "redouble [their] efforts".

Property investment continues to decline in 2023: The property investment contracted 5.7% year-on-year in the first two month of 2023. While this is an improvement from the 12.2% slump in December, the overall investment is still falling. It is also a challenge for the investment to pick up as many companies are still losing money last year. For instance, Country Garden (OTCPK:CTRYF, OTCPK:CTRYY, 2007.HK), one of the country's top developers, expects first net loss of Rmb7.5bn (US$1.1bn) since its listing in 2007. CIFI Holdings (OTC:CFFHF, 884.HK), another top developer, also expects a core net loss of Rmb5.1-5.6bn (US$0.7-0.8bn) in 2022 as compared to a profit of Rmb7.28bn (US$1.1bn) in 2021.

Export growth also contracting: China's exports for the first two month of 2023 retreated by 6.8% year-on-year. While better than the 9.9% decline in December, such dip is unlikely to contribute to the 5% GDP growth target for this year. According to the Chinese Minister of Commerce, many companies saw declining orders and some saw the value of orders shrinking and long-term contracts getting shorter. In addition, given the high inflation and slower growth in many developed countries, demand for Chinese products is likely to remain weak for the year.

3) In the past, the MSCI China index performance was generally lackluster during the reserve rate cut period

There were many rounds of reserve rate cut in China. The reserve rate was as high as 20% before 2014 and has gradually reduced to near 10% from the latest announcement.

Some of the reserve rate cut period are as follows:

2015 to early 2016: The reserve rate cut period lasted for around a year. The China's central bank made several cuts during this period and the reserve rate was reduced from 20% to 17%. Apr 2018 to early 2020: The reserve rate cut cycle lasted for nearly one and a half year, a few months longer than the previous cycle. The reserve rate was reduced from 17% to 12.5% during this period. Jul 2021 to now: This round of reserve rate cut started from July 2021 and has lasted for more than one and a half year. Including the latest rate cut announcement, the reserve rate has already been reduced from 12.5% to 10.75%.

Comparing the performance of the MSCI China index in the previous periods of reserve rate cuts, we note that:

During the 2015 to early 2016 reserve rate cut cycle, the MSCI China index had been volatile and it is not easy to generate positive return during the period. However, the index performance was very strong afterwards. During the April 2018 to early 2020 period, the MSCI China index gyrated in a bounded range. It was less volatile during this period, yet it is still not easy to generate positive return. Again, the index performance was very strong after this rate cut period.

Overall, we note that the performance of the MSCI China index was generally lackluster during the reserve rate cut period, likely due to the still uncertain economic outlook. Nonetheless, as the reserve rate cut periods ended, the index tended to perform well.

Conclusion

Country stock indices generally have strong correlation with the economic outlook of the respective underlying countries. We believe MSCI China Index is no exception. There are already signs that the country's economic outlook may not be as strong as many expect. In our view, the surprise reserve rate cut is more a signal of a weakening economic outlook than a boost to the price of iShares MSCI China ETF. We therefore suggest investors to be more patient before buying the China recovery story.