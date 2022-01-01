Motorola Solutions: Asset-Light Business Model Generating Strong Returns

Mar. 20, 2023 7:46 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.94K Followers

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions ended 2022 with a record backlog of $14.3 billion, which was ~1.5x its full-year 2022 revenue of $9.11 billion.
  • The company's Software & Video offerings are high-margin and ARR is growing. As a result, Q4 margin increased a full 1.9 percentage points yoy.
  • As a result, free cash flow is strong ($1.2 billion in Q4, or 44.4% of revenue), enabling MSI to buy back stock and continue increasing the dividend at a double-digit pace (11.4%).
  • MSI stock trades at an above market multiple (P/E = 32.6x), but it's still attractive. Here's why.

Mobile World Congress 2015 - Day 2

David Ramos

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is all that is left of the once mighty Motorola after the mother-ship spun-off its mobility, networking, enterprise, and semiconductor businesses. However, what is leftover is a relatively recession resistant business that continues to deliver strong earnings and

MSI Investor Overview

Motorola Solutions

MSI's Growth Trajectory

Motorola Solutions

MSI Q4 FY22 Order Flow

Motorola Solutions Q4 Report

MSI's Backlog

Motorola Solutions

MSI's Capital Allocation Framework

Motorola Solutions

Chart
Data by YCharts

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

