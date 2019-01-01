BUG: A High-Risk/Reward Cybersecurity ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X Cybersecurity ETF was mauled by the 2022 bear market and is down 25% over the last year - back to where it was in late 2020.
  • However, that doesn't mean the companies held in the portfolio are struggling - they're not. In fact, they continue to grow like weeds with revenue typically up from 25-35% yoy.
  • That's because governments, companies, and individuals are aware that they must protect their networks, computers, and infrastructure from rogue state actors and criminal gangs.
  • The fact is this: in the 21st Century, cybersecurity is no longer optional. It's mandatory.

Virus, Malware, Cyber attack, and Internet cyber security Concept.

Peach_iStock/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) invests in companies that will benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology by governments, businesses, and individual consumers. These cybersecurity providers typically operate highly-scalable software-as-a-service (or "SaaS") cloud-based platforms that prevent intrusion and cyber-attacks

Cybersecurity Growth Estimates

Statista

BUG ETF Top-10 Holdings

Global X

PANW's Growth Trajectory

Palo Alto Networks

Crowdstrike Growth Trajectory

Seeking Alpha

BUG ETF Geographic allocation

Global X

BUG ETF Performance Since Inception

Global X

Chart
Data by YCharts

BUG ETF Valuation Metrics

Global X

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.94K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BUG, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.