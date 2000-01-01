VTV: 'Value' Is Highly Overvalued Today

Mar. 20, 2023 7:57 AM ETVanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.71K Followers

Summary

  • Value stocks have underperformed the market for most of the past decade due partly to low real interest rates and a chronically flat yield curve.
  • Higher-quality, low-valuation companies with low organic growth benefit from high real interest rates as competitive pressures fade.
  • Stocks with low valuations due to excessive cyclical risk exposure are not well-suited today due to the immense yield curve inversion.
  • VTV's high exposure to banks may be problematic as risks mount across the pressure due to falling net interest margins.
  • Higher dividend stocks that exclude financials appear preferential to VTV, with particular energy and healthcare stocks appearing superior.
Risk vs Benefit Assessment

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Recent years have seen significant market shifts that have temporarily led to the outperformance of either growth or value stocks. Historically, both "high growth" and "low valuation" stocks outperform broader market indices but are highly dependent on other market

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.71K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.