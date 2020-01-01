Vale: Dividend Remains High In Spite Of Rising Debt

Mar. 22, 2023 11:00 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)
Summary

  • Vale is executing the last part of its ‘bold buyback program’.
  • To fund this program, cash levels dropped from US$13.5Bn in 2020 to a current level of US$4.8Bn.
  • Secondly, net debt quadrupled in 2022 and the company revised the concept of ‘expanded net debt’ to stay within its target range.
  • Thirdly, the company decided to divest 10% of its base metals unit to shore up cash for the buybacks.
  • Even so, Vale will still be able to generate a decent dividend yield that may appeal to investors.

Tailings dam

artbyPixel/iStock via Getty Images

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been treating shareholders exceptionally well over the last two years. Even as the outsized returns may come to an end, Vale will be able to generate a decent 7% dividend yield for investors.

Vale FY22 results

Figure 1 - Vale FY22 results (vale.com)

Shareholder remuneration, FY22 results presentation

Figure 2 - Shareholder remuneration, FY22 results presentation (vale.com)

Expanded net debt, FY22 press release

Figure 3 - Expanded net debt, FY22 results (vale.com)

Dividend per share and cash versus ore price

Figure 4 - Dividend per share and cash versus ore price (vale.com, seekingalpha.com; chart by author)

Average realized prices

Figure 5 - Average realized prices, FY22 results (vale.com)

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

