Possibly the biggest investment opportunities, in my opinion, can currently be found in the financial and personal finance sectors. Due to the massive earthquake let loose by the failure of three major U.S. banks in March, community banks and even personal finance companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have become much more attractively priced. Given the recent selling pressure in the market, I have made SoFi a top 5 holding in my portfolio again, chiefly because of SoFi's exceptional customer acquisition and growth in its financial services portfolio. I believe there are 3 key reasons why investors should consider buying SoFi on the drop, and the valuation is now at its most attractive point since December!

1. SoFi is set to become a serious player in the financial services industry and is set to maintain customer acquisition momentum

It is no secret that financial services is a lucrative business which is the reason why so many financial institutions, banks, brokers and insurance firms are clamoring for a piece of the market. SoFi has its eyes firmly set on the financial services opportunity which is set to be worth $2T.

SoFi had 5.2M members in its ecosystem at the end of FY 2022 and the FinTech acquired 480 thousand new customers in Q4’22. While I assume that SoFi's acquisition growth rates will continue to level off and normalize over time, I estimate that SoFi could easily add 100-110 thousand new customers monthly to the SoFi platform throughout FY 2023. By year-end, SoFi could have approximately 6.4-6.5M total customers in its ecosystem. By the end of FY 2025, if we assume a net addition of 90-100 thousand accounts/month. SoFi could have 8.7-8.9M customers using the personal finance's company's lending and financial services.

Financial services (FS) adoption is growing strongly for SoFi and the FinTech saw its FS portfolio grow at more than twice as fast as its lending portfolio (60% vs. 24%). Two key strengths of SoFi are the one-stop nature approach to banking as well as the FinTech's success in creating a real community feeling on the SoFi platform.

2. SoFi is set for a record year and on track to achieve solid growth and EBITDA profitability in FY 2023

SoFi’s long term projections for adjusted net revenue have been surprisingly on the money. In early FY 2020, the FinTech projected $980M in FY 2021 and $1,500M in FY 2022 adjusted net revenues. The actuals were very accurate with adjusted net revenues reported at $1,010M in FY 2021 and $1,540M in FY 2022. SoFi's longer term outlook calls for a near-doubling of adjusted net revenues between FY 2022 and FY 2024. Sticky customer acquisition rates and a resumption of student loan payments are key for SoFi to achieve its financial goals in FY 2023.

SoFi expects to grow its EBITDA to $260-280M in FY 2023, potentially showing up to 90% growth year over year. Also important: the FinTech expects incremental improvements in its EBITDA margin as it scales its footprint and gradually works towards profitability through the expansion of its FS portfolio.

3. Market turmoil creates entry opportunity and results in improved technical backdrop

SoFi’s valuation has come under pressure lately in the wake of the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank… all of which contributed to increasing fear and stress in the financial industry. SoFi's shares are not yet oversold based on the RSI (the current signal value is 33.77), but shares are very close to being oversold and considering that the SoFi continues to have considerable momentum regarding customer acquisition, I believe the technical setup supports an investment in SoFi as well.

SoFi’s valuation

Shares of SoFi revalued all the way up to $8 immediately after the company presented Q4’22 earnings, but have since fallen by about 30%. In my opinion, the recent market correction creates a new engagement opportunity and puts SoFi's price right back to where I last recommended the stock as a strong buy: $5.50 (November 2022).

Currently, SoFi’s shares are valued at a P/S ratio of 2.1 X which is cheap for a rapidly growing FinTech start-up (my estimate for FY 2023 account net-adds implies 24% growth). SoFi's forward price-to-sales ratio is currently 25% below the 1-year average P/S ratio.

Other FinTech companies have also seen considerable draw-downs in their valuations as well, but no company is growing its customer base as quickly as SoFi and simultaneously expanding its product portfolio at such a rapid pace... not even PayPal which I also like due to its cheap valuation and stock buybacks.

Risks with SoFi

There is a general risk that some customers are moving some of their SoFi deposits over to other banks in a bid to reduce perceived deposit risks. While the FED provided a deposit backstop recently, I believe the risk of deposit flight is generally very much overstated. The much bigger risk for SoFi, as I see it, is a slowdown in top line growth and the possibility that current market conditions lead a revision of the FinTech’s adjusted EBITDA goals for FY 2023.

Final thoughts

SoFi’s shares have seen a downside revaluation in March which was chiefly driven by factors unrelated to the personal finance company. As a result, SoFi's shares are now back at the $5.50 price level which is where I last recommended shares as a strong buy in November 2022. I have been waiting for months to get the opportunity to double down on SoFi and I believe this is a great moment to remember the progress the FinTech has made in recent quarters. Three reasons especially stand out why investors may want to buy the stock on the drop: the FinTech is acquiring customers rapidly in a $2T market, SoFi is ramping up revenues quickly and improving profitability, and the stock's valuation/technical situation has improved considerably as well!