Investment Thesis

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) serves a small menu of made-to-order burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. It prides itself on using the highest-quality ingredients and provides a fantastic customer experience. Its intense brand satisfaction and loyalty is shown through its revenue, EBITDA, and share price growth. Revenues have grown almost 80% from 2018, growing from $4.8 billion in FY18 to $8.6 billion in FY22. More importantly, EBITDA margins have expanded from 11.39% in FY18 to a staggering 17.01% in FY22. As a result, its share price has grown from $320/share in March of 2018 to a current share price of $1,576/share as of the writing of this article. That's an unbelievable 37.5% CAGR in share appreciation! Despite this company firing on all cylinders, we believe it is difficult to justify its current share price. In our opinion, a realistic valuation and multiple (based on our valuation modeling), implies a significant haircut to the current share price - as deep as 62%, according to our bear case estimate. we therefore hold a bearish view on CMG stock.

Business Overview

Chipotle Mexican Grill, most commonly known as Chipotle, is an American chain of fast-casual restaurants. This company prides itself on using the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Customers line up and create custom bowls, tailored to their own personal tastes and palettes. Ranging from exciting chicken burrito bowls, piled high with lime cilantro rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, guacamole, to crispy quesadilla oozing with delicious cheese and barbacoa, it's easy to understand why consumers just can't stop coming back.

The company states the following in its 10-K:

Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants which feature a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. We strive to cultivate a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. We are passionate about providing a great guest experience and making our food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose. As of December 31, 2022, we owned and operated 3,129 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, 53 international Chipotle restaurants, and five non-Chipotle restaurants. Our revenue is derived from sales by our restaurants.

2022 Q4 Earnings Breakdown

Chipotle is just coming off their Q4 2022 earnings (reported on 02/07/2023) where they reported a mixed bag. First, there was clear revenue growth and operating profit growth from the prior year. However, this was due to an easy comparison as in the fourth quarter of 2021, Chipotle failed to capitalize on the success of their smoked brisket due to running out of product. In addition, when we look at the prior years, we can see this 11% top line revenue growth is well below recent expectations. It is in our opinion that this is a sign things are going to slow down. This is further supported by management's own guidance from their earnings: "Based on January comparable restaurant sales growth in the low-double-digits, we anticipate first quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the high-single-digits."

To get a better picture, let's look at the financial statements for the past five years.

Financial Statement Summary

Looking at our summarized financial statement, we see that other than a slight blip in 2020 due to COVID. Chipotle has been steadily increasing its revenue and EBITDA. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 12.16% over the past 5 years. The average EBITDA margin has been a very respectable 12.89% (for a food company). Total debt has only increased by $1 billion, nothing remarkable. In addition, Cash and Cash Equivalents have stayed around a healthy $1 billion.

As we calculate our EV and divide it by our EBITDA, we see that CMG has enjoyed quite the high multiple of 43x (at the time of writing). We then compare this multiple to other food companies such as McDonald's (MCD) with a multiple of 22x. Or we can look at technology companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) with a multiple of 20x and Apple (AAPL) with 19.6x. These technology companies have EBITDA margins of 47.50% and 33.10%, respectively. Can we really justify a 43x multiple with Chipotle?

CMG has had significant revenue and EBITDA growth over the last 5 years, there's no question about that. However, what can we expect in the next 5 years? Given the current macroeconomic conditions, it is difficult to predict a rosy outlook. It is unlikely for consumer sentiment to increase tremendously and justify higher revenue growth than we have had in the past. In addition, consumer tastes have been shown to fluctuate through time periods, especially dire time periods. While Chipotle has strong brand durability and loyalty, during our upcoming recession, it will have to compete with consumers looking for cheaper options or perhaps dining at home. Despite these glaring issues, we will try our best to create bear, base, and bull case scenarios to understand the current valuation and what it requires to be justified.

Quantitative Analysis

Bear Case

For our bear case, we will assume CMG will grow their revenues at a CAGR of 6%. This implies same store sales to roughly be minimal and CMG to slow down the pace of building new restaurants or potentially slower same-store sales growth. Reasons for this could be increased prices or a change in consumer taste. In addition, we will assume margin compression due to the impact of inflation and a decreased economic outlook. Our exit multiple will be 17x, much lower than the 5 year average of 43x. Why? Because a company with such slow growth simply does not deserve a 43x EV/EBITDA multiple. This is just simply unrealistic and cannot be expected, no matter how strong a company can be.

Base Case

For our base case, we will assume CMG will be able to grow revenues at a CAGR of 10%. In addition, EBITDA will compress slightly to 11%.This outlook implies consumer spending to be roughly in line with the past year and restaurant growth to slow down slightly. To reiterate, the current monetary policy environment will undoubtedly put pressure on growth- both customer spending as well as new store locations. We chose a 19x EBITDA multiple to reflect this decreased outlook and growth prospect. As we can see, there would be a negative IRR and this forecast would imply the stock to be overvalued by 40%.

Bull Case

For our bull case, we will assume revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12% and EBITDA to stay strong at 14%. Note that this margin is far above the 5 year average margin by 111 basis points. With our new macroeconomic environment, this level of revenue growth coupled with operating margin would be incredibly difficult to pull off. However, should Chipotle continue to open new stores, continue to be the focus of consumer spending, and keep spending low, they would certainly warrant an exit multiple of 25x. Despite the forecast implying CMG to be undervalued by 14%, we must note the IRR of 2.71% for the next 5 years. This anemic return is very low and requires for CMG to operate incredibly well for the next 5 years. As a result, despite CMG having an optimistic outlook given these assumptions, it would be difficult to warrant adding CMG to your portfolio.

Catalysts and Risks

Chipotle has historically had a very small but strong menu. Adding new menu options such as their recent successful quesadillas and smoked brisket could boost their top line. CMG's dedication to using fresh, high quality ingredients to create innovative new flavors to entice customers is nothing to scoff at. In addition, management has repeatedly enforced their ambition to innovate the company, with strong drives in customer deliveries and digital sales, further aiding in top-line revenue growth.

However, with this growth comes at a cost. As competition heats up, competitors such as McDonald's, Burger King (QSR), and other fast-food locations look to serve similar cheap meals with high customer satisfaction. Furthermore, with Chipotle's aggressive strategy to drive up sales and restaurant locations comes a cost of labor and expenditures. With inflation at a 40-year high, rising input costs could lead to higher costs for Chipotle. Chipotle prides itself on being a premium brand using top quality ingredients. Should inflation continue to persist, it is our opinion that Chipotle's price increases would far exceed lower quality brand price increases. This could lead then lead to higher prices for customers, making them less likely to choose Chipotle over its competitors.

When we examine the average meal at Chipotle (i.e., Burrito bowl), consumers would on average spend roughly $8 to $12, depending on type of meals, add-ons, promotions, and locations. When we examine an average meal at McDonald's or Burger King, consumers would on average purchase a meal with burger, fries, and drink for an average of $6 to $8, depending on type of meals, add-ons, promotions, and locations. While this seemingly small $2-$4 range may seem insignificant, it is actually a 25% to 50% increase in price. While consumers may enjoy Chipotle's high-quality ingredients, those in dire situations may look to pull back from premium quality brands and look for more affordable options in our opinion.

The Bottom Line

CMG is currently trading at a very optimistic valuation. While it has had strong revenue growth with a CAGR of 12.16% and an EBITDA margin of 12.89% over the past 5 years, the growth simply does not warrant its sky-high EV/EBITDA multiple of 43x. When we look at competitors such as McDonald's who have multiples such as 22x, and technology companies with double the operating margins of CMG such as Apple with multiples like 19.6x, we question whether Chipotle truly deserves that high multiple. If Chipotle continues to open new stores, add exciting new menu options that boost customer spending and loyalty, and keep spending low, it's possible they could. However, the glaring weaknesses of slowing growth, smaller margins, and a high risk of shifting consumer sentiment makes it difficult for us to justify this multiple. Where you see revenues growing in the next 5 years, and more importantly profit growing, is completely up to each investor's view. It is in our humble opinion that we rate Chipotle Mexican Grill a Strong Sell.