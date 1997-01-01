Serenethos

Being wrong is far worse than being late to an investment.

Take some of the high-flying stocks over the past decade. An investor could have waited to buy Tesla (TSLA) in October 2019 and still be up 1,000%+ today. During the same time frame, Nvidia (NVDA) is up over 500%.

Timing Is Everything

Queue the investors in the comments that will say "time in the market beats timing the market". But the key word is market. With individual stocks, timing is important.

Dilutive fundraising, competition, technology shifts, and consumer behavior are just some of the things that can impact a speculative stock in the short term. Being on the wrong side of a trend and it can have devastating results.

The electric vehicle space is a graveyard of stocks that have lost 70, 80, 90% of its value.

Peak to trough, Rivian (RIVN) is down 92%. Lucid (LCID) is down 88%. Nio (NIO) is down 87%. In the charging space, ChargePoint (CHPT) is down 81%. EVgo (EVGO) is down 77%.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has survived longer than most, but over the past 2 years the stock is down 82%. Peak to trough, shares are down 99%.

With great drops in stock prices come reverse stock splits, bankruptcy or opportunity. The latter requires precise timing, and in my experience, a tremendous amount of research.

EV Charging

The EV charging space seems exciting. Millions of EVs being sold each year and the fact states like California have essentially mandated EVs means a new opportunity to make money charging all these cars.

One problem early investors in EV charging stocks miss is that 80% of electric vehicle charging actually occurs at home.

The story checks out. Here's the data from my Tesla app. I only used Tesla's supercharger network in 3 months out of the year, or about 19% of the miles driven, simply because I was traveling. The other 9 months was at home - the "other" category is my vacation home.

Tesla App

As battery technology gets better, the range on EVs will continue to rise, making the need to recharge at a charging station even less likely of an occurrence.

The point is, EV charging isn't going to be gasoline industry where every mile driven requires gasoline purchased at a gas station. Large portions of EV miles will be driven without the need of using anything other than ones' existing utility bill at home.

One Winner

Under the dynamic where EV owners are charging the vast majority of the time at home, there's likely going to be one clear winner. The short answer is likely Tesla will win largely because they have a large network of chargers, the most EVs on the road, and the company is well capitalized, profitable etc.

There's potentially room for one pure-play EV charging company to capture what Tesla doesn't. Some investors believe that will be Blink Charging.

The Financials

Looking at the financials, it paints the story I outlined above. The company makes significant revenue installing charging stations, but very little comes in from actually charging.

Blink Charging Q4 Press Release

Blink Charging Q4 Press Release

On the cost side, clearly investors are correct to be excited about charging revenue considering off $3M in revenue there's just $697K in costs. Overall, gross margins are around 30% which clearly could shift upward over time as the company will shift from installing to more charging revenue.

Sadly for investors, the operating costs are chewing up all the gross profit, and then some.

Blink Charging Q4 Press Release

The company is projecting between $100M - $110M in revenue during 2023, with a similar gross margin outcome. The problem is this won't be good enough to stop the cash burn.

Over the past 12 month Blink Charging burned through $82.3M in operating activities. Another $57.4M in financing activities, including a $38.3M acquisition of SemaConnect. Overall, total cash burn in 2022 was $138M.

Blink Charging Q4 Press Release

Even if you strip out the SemaConnect acquisition, Blink Charging is likely going to run out of money in 2023. Some form of fundraising is going to be required.

Government Bailout?

Some investors are going to point to the United States Postal Services choosing Blink Charging to provide up to 41.5K chargers.

Some important notes about government contracts is that it's often a bidding process where the lowest bid wins. Therefore, the margin profile might not be as favorable as Blink Charging's existing business.

Additionally, the Postal Service is doing this in phases, with phase 1 being 14,900 units. Investors might be wise to see the economics of the initial rollout before conclusions are drawn on how much this will actually benefit Blink Charging shareholders.

Still Too Early

Given the fact most EV miles are being generated using electricity at home, it's going to require exponentially more EVs on the road to really start benefiting companies like Blink Charging. We're likely talking years. Over this time, Blink Charging is going to need to raise more money - either using the stock or high(er) interest rate debt. Both those outcomes are negative to shareholders.

The moment I get excited about an EV charging company other than Tesla will be when the industry consolidates further. Right now there's too many players and not enough EVs on the road to generate profits. That likely means margin compression and consolidation. We've seen these dynamics play out in sectors like food delivery, plant based meat, and fintech.

Being early isn't important. Being right is.