Terms Of UBS Acquisition Wipe Out Additional Tier 1 Capital And Spur Fresh Concerns

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.48K Followers

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific equities was a sea of red, led by a 2.65% drop in the Hang Seng and a 2.2% fall in its index of mainland shares.
  • Japan and Australia's indices shed more than 1%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off fractionally, but the bank index is off 2.5%.
  • The Scandia and Antipodeans, along with the Swiss franc, are nursing modest losses, while the yen leads the advancers with 0.5% gain, followed by sterling, which is enjoying a firmer bias.
  • The Dollar Index remains within the range seen last Wednesday (~103.45-105.10) but is at the lower end.

Credit Suisse Shares Tumble, Send Shockwaves Through European Banking

Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images News

Overview

UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse (CS), the sale of Signature bank assets, and the daily dollar swaps could have helped stabilize the budding banking crisis. However, the wipeout of the additional tier 1 capital cushion (16

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.48K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.