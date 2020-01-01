shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) is involved in the contract manufacturing of nutritional supplements under private-label brands as well as being the proprietor of its own beta-alanine brand. The company also offers a whole host of partnering services (Such as testing, design, etc.) and is based out of Carlsbad, California.

If we pull up a long-term chart of Natural Alternatives International, we can see that shares could potentially be in the process of printing another multi-year bottom (Only confirmed when we see the stock's 10-month moving average trade above the corresponding 40-month average). We state this because, since the March lows back in 2020, shares have managed to print higher highs and what would become higher lows if indeed the November 2022 lows of $7.65 can remain intact.

Furthermore, the move up out of the stock's recent November lows has been really encouraging in that the long-term MACD histogram has been slowly but surely returning toward positive territory. Suffice it to say, if present trends continue, it will only be a matter of time before shares register a monthly bullish MACD crossover which would be encouraging to say the least. Remember, all technical analysis should commence on long-term charts for analytical purposes, and the fact that far more information and associated trends can be studied as a result.

NAII Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

However, with respect to timing a potential entry, one must use short-term charts. As we see below, shares are potentially undergoing a symmetrical triangle which more often than not ends up being a continuation pattern. Shares though remain trading below their 200-day moving average of approximately $9.44 although they are now in close proximity (Current prevailing share price of $9.30). Two things we would say about NAII's recent share price action on the short-term chart are the following.

The finite time element of symmetrical triangles (Due to the converging trend lines getting closer to the apex) means that we will have a result (Concerning future share-price direction) sooner rather than later. The upper trendline of the triangle closely corresponds with the 200-day moving average. Therefore, if we get a convincing breakout above both of these resistance levels, it would obviously improve the technical argument even further of the long-term chart discussed earlier.

NAII Short-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Fiscal 2023 Q2 earnings

Now growth investors might not be convinced that a sustained trending move to the upside is on the cards especially given the CEO's outlook for the rest of the year post the company's recent second-quarter earnings. The reason being Q2 earnings of approximately $1.8 million came in more or less flat compared to the same period 12 months prior. This trend essentially meant that the net profit margin declined in Q2 this year as sales increased by 12%+ to hit $42.3 million for the quarter.

Although specific guidance was not mentioned in the report, management stated that it believed operating profit would come under meaningful pressure at the back end of this year. Reasons given for this were an adverse sales mix, forex headwinds, and inflationary pressures which are expected to lead to higher costs over the near term. Therefore, we expect some significant initiatives concerning taking costs out of the system in upcoming quarters.

However, as mentioned, the market did not take unfavorably to this news as we see from the daily chart above. Suffice it to say, it is not all about earnings growth on a quarterly basis but yet the willingness to create the conditions necessary to facilitate sustained growth in the long run. Put another way, some companies grow aggressively but spend everything they have. Other companies which struggle with growth over certain periods decide to continue to invest in the business even in the lean times.

Regarding Natural Alternatives, although the company's trailing 12-month operating profit of $11.1 million continues to trail its fiscal 2021 amount of $13.7 million (Negative earnings growth), book value has increased by close to 11% in this period (Hitting $89.5 million at the end of Q2 this year). Growing equity (Of which the company's new Californian powder facility is expected to come on stream shortly) increases the net worth of the company. Furthermore, the number of shares outstanding has fallen by roughly 6.7% in this time frame.

How do these trends have strong possibilities of increasing earnings in Natural Alternatives in the long run? Because the longer the company can drive enough sales to generate positive earnings and cash flow, the more assets can be bought with that cash which drives the sales cycle once more. Suffice it to say, Natural Alternatives' trailing book multiple of 0.62 looks attractive here both compared to the industry (P/B of 2.23) and also due to the fact that NAII has a low debt-to-equity ratio (Debt of $9.4 million approx). Furthermore, the company's assets are primarily comprised of cash, inventory & Property, Plant & Equipment which reduces any forward-looking impairment risk.

Conclusion

Therefore to sum up, although Natural Alternatives may not be growing at present, we believe the market is finally sizing up how cheap this stock is and how its net worth has been growing aggressively. More encouraging news such as the recent announcement on SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine will help on pushing shares higher. We look forward to continued coverage.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.